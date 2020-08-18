UFC’s Jon Jones on PED Accusations: ‘Maybe’

UFC superstar Jon Jones went on social media Tuesday to let his followers know that the United States Anti-Doping Agency had already shown up at his house just one day after he officially vacated his UFC title belt, presumedly to test the fighter for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

“Had USADA stop by already this morning,” Jones posted.

Had USADA stop by already this morning 👋🏽 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2020

But later the same day, the fighter used the word “maybe” when responding to a fan question about whether the longtime light heavyweight champion had ever used PEDs.

“Maybe there was no steroids,” Jones posted.

Maybe there was no steroids 🧠 https://t.co/g6ID53oAxP — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2020

Despite failing multiple drug tests in the past, Jones has repeatedly denied that he ever knowingly ingested PEDs.

Why ‘Maybe’ Maybe Isn’t So Damning

The use of the word maybe in his response seems more like an off the cuff riff back to someone who asked a question than a carefully crafted set of words intended to convey meaning.

So Jones probably didn’t mean to imply that he “maybe” took PEDs or steroids in the past. Rather, he was probably suggesting to the person asking him about it on social media that the person didn’t have all the information.

While celebrity athletes like Jones do have public relations teams at their disposal, many of them run their social media accounts on their own. So Jones most definitely wasn’t admitting past PED use with that tweet, and he probably didn’t even mean to suggest that “maybe” he ever used PEDs.

Instead, it all amounts to Jones probably just not fully considering his choice of words, which is basically something just about everyone does all the time.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Brief History of Jones Past PED Violations

In 2016, Jones was flagged by USADA for a potential doping violation. His fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 was canceled over the issue, and Jones was served a one-year ban by USADA for testing positive for metabolites found in Tadalafil, an erectile dysfunction medication that Jones acknowledged he had taken.

Jones returned to the UFC in 2017 to defeat Cormier in the rescheduled rematch at UFC 214. But after the fight, USADA revealed that Jones had tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol one day before the fight. The California State Athletic Commission overturned his knockout win over Cormier to a no contest, and Jones was again suspended, this time for 15 months.

In 2018, Jones returned to face Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in the rematch. But USADA again found trace amounts of the same anabolic steroid Jones had already been suspended for back in 2016, so the Nevada Athletic Commission refused to license Jones for the fight.

But USADA ultimately cleared Jones for that test because their experts said they found those trace amounts to be reasonable and atypical residues from the prior offense, and because Jones agreed to more testing.

UFC 232 was moved during fight week from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, which is something that had never happened before and will likely never happen again.

READ NEXT: Jon Jones Reveals Plan for Beating Stipe Miocic

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel