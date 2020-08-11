UFC Legend Responds to Logan Paul’s Challenge

YouTuber Logan Paul issued a wrestling challenge on social media Monday only to receive a response back from a UFC legend. Paul, who competed as a wrestler in high school, offered “$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match”.

A little while later is when former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping chimed in with an offer for Paul.

No, the 41-year-old who scored one of the biggest upsets in the UFC title fight history back in 2016 over Luke Rockhold didn’t offer to wrestle Paul himself.

Instead, Bisping appointed his son to the task.

“My son will do it,” Bisping posted.

You can see the whole interaction below.

YouTuber Paul Is No Stranger to Combat Sports

Paul is no stranger to the combat sports world.

In addition to his high school wrestling credentials, Paul has also competed as both an amateur and professional boxer. Both of those fights were against fellow YouTuber KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji.

In their amateur fight, Paul and KSI fought to a majority draw after six rounds in August 2018. The two men met in a rematch the following year that was a professional fight promoted by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and streamed on DAZN. In that fight, KSI scored a narrow decision victory, but both YouTubers accounted well for themselves.

Moreover, Paul has suggested in the past that he would someday like to fight an MMA contest, but nothing in that realm has yet to materialize.

Regardless, his history of wrestling in high school combined with his boxing skillset would at least seem to give him a portion of the toolbox he’d need to be successful in MMA.

Bisping’s Son Isn’t Technically an Influencer But…

Bisping’s son might be a solid wrestler, but he’s surely not an influencer at this point in his life. That alone would probably keep Paul from taking Bisping up on the offer to wrestle his son for $10,000, but Bisping could maybe turn the tables on Paul by suggesting the 25-year-old wrestle the father instead.

After all, Bisping has over 645,000 followers on Twitter alone, so that means Bisping definitely fits into the category Paul suggests.

On top of that, Bisping could potentially help Paul shore up his wrestling game, especially as it pertains to the many nuances that exist between the form and function of amateur wrestling and MMA fighting.

Besides, maybe something could amazing could happen. With Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. postponing their surprise 2020 megafight until later this year, the promoters would now seem to have ample time to add more wild and crazy undercard fights to the bill.

Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake Paul is already supposed to be competing on the card against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

That’s so 2020, but not as 2020 as Logan Paul vs. Bisping could be.

Why not add the elder Paul to the undercard as well in a special attraction wrestling match against Michael Bisping?

There have been worse ideas than that.

