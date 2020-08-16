UFC Legend Retires After Loss: ‘That Will Be It For Me’

A UFC legend retired on Saturday night following a heartbreaking loss to his biggest rival. Daniel Cormier is one of only seven UFC fighters in history to win championships in two different weight classes and one of one four to have held both titles at the same time, but the 41-year-old couldn’t defeat UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on Saturday night in one of the biggest UFC championship fights in history.

Miocic defeated Cormier via unanimous decision at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in favor of the titleholder.

Despite an action-packed five-round slugfest that at times looked like a stoppage might happen for either fighter, Miocic’s better boxing and heavier hands ultimately netted the 37-year-old his second straight win over Cormier.

After the heartbreaking loss, his second in a row to the same fighter, Cormier announced his retirement from MMA.

“I don’t think there’s a title in my future,” Cormier said. “That will be it for me. I’ve had a long run. I just fought for the heavyweight championship. It was a great fight.”

You can watch Cormier talk about his tough loss to Miocic, as well as his decision to retire, in the video below.

"I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don't imagine there's gonna be a title in the future, so that'll be it for me."@dc_mma to @joerogan on whether "this is it" for his MMA career after #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/hcYk5GL6dy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

