UFC Superstar Nate Diaz Challenged: ‘Let’s Go’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier just defeated Dan Hooker in a Fight of the Year candidate in June, but the 31-year-old is already ready to climb back into the Octagon again against a top-notch opponent.

Poirier revealed that he was all about moving up to welterweight to challenge Nate Diaz.

“Let’s go,” Poirier posted in response to the idea given to him by a fan on social media.

Poirier: ‘There Will Be Blood’

Poirier has been very active on social media over the last few days which has led some to believe the American is close to announcing his next fight.

If anything, Poirier is at least trying to see which fighter his fans want to see him face most.

Who do yall want to see me fight next? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Poirier posted a cryptic message on social media that led some people to believe he’d be facing Tony Ferguson next.

“There will be blood,” Poirier posted.

There will be blood — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 19, 2020

Poirier seemed thrilled with the idea of facing Ferguson next.

Both are former interim lightweight champions that could be in line for another title shot by beating the other.

Poirier is ranked No. 2 in the division. Ferguson is ranked No. 4.

Moreover, both are popular stars in the sport.

What About Michael Chandler?

But “The Diamond” would seem to have plenty of opponent options brewing.

On the same day that Poirier was tweeting about potentially facing Diaz or Ferguson in his next fight, another lightweight star and former champion seemed to imply that he could be the one to soon be sharing the cage with Poirier.

Former Bellator lightweight champion and current free agent Michael Chandler hasn’t yet signed with the UFC, but that could be happening any day now.

Man…the public wants it if it happens…. pic.twitter.com/mDkoTV4tLW — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 20, 2020

That also would be an important fight for both men.

3 Great Options for Poirier

Poirier vs. Diaz, Ferguson or Chandler would each put the Louisiana native in yet another potential Fight of the Year candidate against a brand-name UFC star.

Any of those fights would also serve the purpose of proving Poirier deserves next crack at the UFC’s 155-pound title belt.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces interim champ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24.

While Nurmagomedov already defeated Poirier via third-round submission last year, the felled title challenger at least believes he knows what he’d change about that fight if he could go back in time.

Not get choked https://t.co/bocxGtugQ3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 14, 2020

Poirier could be on his way to announcing his next official fight soon.

Heck, Poirier, Diaz, Ferguson and Chandler could all be on the way to announcing their next fights soon.

When they do, Heavy has you covered with all the latest news and info.

