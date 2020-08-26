Vikings Release 1st Rookie Draft Pick, Sign Undrafted Linebacker

Amid a smaller training camp roster this offseason, the Vikings have done well at preserving their 2020 draft selections until Wednesday.

The Vikings dropped seventh-round safety Brian Cole II out of Mississippi State, filling his roster spot with undrafted rookie linebacker David Reese II from Florida. The move addresses linebacker depth after Cameron Smith underwent heart surgery and will miss the 2020 season and weakside starting linebacker Ben Gedeon has been on the team’s physically-unable-to-perform list throughout training camp.

Reese was signed by the Panthers in rookie free agency and spent the virtual offseason and part of the training camp with the team before he was released this past weekend. Reese worked out with the Vikings on Tuesday and beat out veteran Bryce Hager, who played five seasons with the Rams.

Coach Mike Zimmer said that Gedeon was scheduled for a medical evaluation on Wednesday. His status will likely be cleared up on Thursday when the Vikings return to practice.

Reese’s File

Reese played high school football at Farmington High School in the Detroit metro area. He grew up in the same area as rookie fifth-rounder K.J. Osborn, but never faced Osborn who transferred to a prep academy in Florida.

Reese made his way to Florida as well, starting four seasons for the Gators. He started in 38 of 46 games played, totaling 322 tackles (121 solo), 19.5 tackle-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

He was a second-team All-SEC selection his senior season, tallying 94 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery as Florida went 11-2 and finished the season as the nation’s No. 10-ranked team. Vikings Linebacker Group

The Vikings have signed Hardy Nickerson Jr. and Reese in the past week to add to an all-rookie second-team behind prospective starters Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr and Eric Wilson. Nickerson played three seasons for the Bengals . He started in seven games in the 2018 season, tallying 57 tackles, one for a loss and a forced fumble.

Fourth-round pick Troy Dye out of Oregon, Baylor seventh-rounder Blake Lynch and undrafted rookie Jordan Fehr now have added competition to make the final 53-man roster, which will be set in eight days.