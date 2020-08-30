Vikings Trade Jaguars For Elite Pass Rusher: Report

The Vikings defense was tagged all offseason with the usual labels a team introducing at least five new starters to the lineup receives: retool, reboot, rebuild.

A move on Sunday morning should put to rest those notions as the Vikings defense is now expected to rejoin elite conversations after trading for Jaguars Pro Bowl pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

The Vikings sent a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick for the 25-year-old defensive end entering his fifth NFL season. Ngakoue was considered one of the top free agents at his position. He’ll replace longtime Vikings edge rusher Everson Griffen in the lineup and start opposite of Danielle Hunter.

Since the start of 2016, Ngakoue, is one of just five players with at least 35 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Ngakoue had a pass-rush win rate of 21% as an edge rusher last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranked higher than Griffen (17%) and Hunter (15%), Ngakoue’s new teammate, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote.

