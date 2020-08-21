Washington Football Team Head Coach Diagnosed With Cancer

Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera revealed Thursday night that he has been diagnosed with cancer but plans to continue coaching, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rivera has lymph node cancer and the team later confirmed that he has squamous cell cancer of the neck. On a lighter note, Rivera says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”.

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera tells me he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check. Rivera shared the news with his team tonight but says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Rivera Is Going to Coach

Rivera, 58, was diagnosed two weeks ago but made his team aware of the news Thursday evening and has no plans to take a break from working.

“I’m planning to go on coaching,” Rivera told Schefter. “Doctors encouraged me to do it, too. They said, ‘If you feel strongly, do it. Don’t slow down, do your physical activities.’ But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you’ll start feeling it.”

Rivera said he was stunned mixed with some anger when the doctors told him since he thought he was healthier than he’s ever been.

Rivera Has a Plan B

Rivera is well aware that although his cancer isn’t life-threatening, he’ll start to feel sick from the treatments.

Just in case he needs to take a break from coaching he says he has a plan. He didn’t share the specific plan with Schefter, but Schefter believes Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio would make sense as an interim since he’s the only one with head coaching experience.

Rivera warned his players when he broke the news that he might not be in the best moods at practice, so they better not make him madder.

Rivera Learned From His Brother’s Illness

Rivera’s brother, Mickey, passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2015 and Rivera has been a large part of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network ever since his brother’s diagnoses.

He learned a lot from watching what Mickey had to go through and he’ll be coaching until he physically can’t anymore.

“The thing I shared with the players is that my brother Mickey made a total commitment,” Rivera said at the time. “I have told the players how making a total commitment is so important.”

“That no matter what my situation and circumstances were, as long as I have my health I’m OK,” Rivera said. “That’s the biggest thing I learned from that.”

A Rollercoaster Season

2020 has already been a rollercoaster for all NFL teams, but The Washington Football team is getting the brunt of it.

As if a pandemic and cancer weren’t enough, Rivera has already had to deal with a lot from a name change and stadium makeover to sexual harassment allegations.

But, he’s been present and even a part of a historic hire. The Washington Football team became the first NFL team to hire a Black man, Jason Wright, as the franchise’s president on Monday.

Maybe Rivera was holding back on his announcement until this incredible news died down a bit—that’s a selfless act.

Sending prayers to Rivera and looking forward to seeing him battle through this on the sidelines.

READ NEXT: Falcons Safety Slims Down to ‘Move Better’