Who Is New Barcelona Signing Francisco Trincao?

Barcelona officially unveiled their latest signing Francisco Trincao at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. The highly-rated 20-year-old has arrived from Portuguese side Braga for a fee of €31 million on a five-year deal.

Trincao comes in after an impressive campaign for Braga who finished the 2019-20 season in third place in the table behind FC Porto and Benfica. The youngster made an impact despite his lack of experience.

14 – Trincao (eight goals and six assists) was the youngest player to be involved in 10+ goals (14) in Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2019/20 season. Promise. pic.twitter.com/wj11esASSa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 26, 2020

The youngster’s performances have not got unnoticed either. Portugal manager Fernando Santos has handed Trincao a first senior international call-up for UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Sweden in September.

Santos spoke to reporters about his decision to include the Barcelona new-boy in his squad for the first time.

“Trincao is part of this call-up. Afterwards, it will depend on our analysis if he will be present in the lists on a regular basis or not,” he said. “We decided to call him and Rui Silva to get to know them better and join them in the group. In the next call we will see what happens. “Now we have summoned two new ones and next time perhaps more will come so that we can fine-tune the team that will play in the next European Championship.”

Trincao will be hoping he can make his international debut in the forthcoming fixtures and cement a place in the Portugal squad for next summer’s planned European Championship.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Trincao Talks Barcelona Move

Trincao spoke at a press conference after his unveiling and was asked about following in the footsteps of previous Portuguese players at the Camp Nou, such as Deco and Figo, but made it clear he wants to make his own mark on the club.

🔊 Trincao: "I want to make my history here at Barça"#TrincaoCuler 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/wI9inm5H80 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 26, 2020

The 20-year-old is a talented and versatile forward. He explained he’s willing to play on either flank for Barcelona or in a more central role but wants to see what new boss Ronald Koeman is expecting from him first.

“I need to speak with the coach to know what he wants from me but I can play in all of the forward positions, outside and inside and I feel comfortable in all of them. I’ll do all I can to fulfil the role the coach wants from me.”

There’s plenty of excitement about Trincao ahead of the new season after a stellar 2020 with Braga when he netted eight times and won Player of the Month awards in January and February.

The youngster has been backed to “be a bargain” for Barcelona and has already attracted big offers without even kicking a ball for the Catalans. Braga coach Artur Jorge’s tears after Trincao’s final game for the club spoke volumes.

Barcelona are coming off the back of a difficult season which has highlighted the deficiencies in the team and the need for fresh blood. There’s no doubt Trincao has bags of potential and fans will be looking forward to seeing him in action in 2020-21.

READ NEXT: Barcelona ‘Will Fight’ to Keep Lionel Messi: Ramon Planes