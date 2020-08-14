11 Best Wide Golf Shoes for Men

When it comes to golf accessories and gear, comfortable shoes are no doubt at the top of the must-have list.

And if you have a larger foot, wide golf shoes are probably something you should look into. So we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most popular wide golf shoes to help make your decision easier. All of the styles are available in wide sizes and even extra wide in a few cases. No matter what your budget or if you prefer spikeless golf shoes or those with cleats, we hope you’ll find something to your liking.