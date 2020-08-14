11 Best Wide Golf Shoes for Men

When it comes to golf accessories and gear, comfortable shoes are no doubt at the top of the must-have list.
And if you have a larger foot, wide golf shoes are probably something you should look into. So we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most popular wide golf shoes to help make your decision easier. All of the styles are available in wide sizes and even extra wide in a few cases. No matter what your budget or if you prefer spikeless golf shoes or those with cleats, we hope you’ll find something to your liking.
1. Callaway Balboa TRX Golf ShoesPrice: $94.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Opti-Repel water-resistant microfiber leather will keep you dry in wet conditions
- Opti-Vent mesh liner provides maximum breathability and heat control
- Opti-Soft EVA midsole provides a natural ground feel and maximum comfort
- Some users felt there wasn't enough support when swinging
- Some users felt the cleats weren't very durable and needed to be replaced rather quickly
- Wide sizes not available in all colors
The Callaway Balboa TRX Golf Shoes provide water-resistance, breathability, traction, and comfort the whole time you’re on the course.
These shoes feature loads of patented Callaway technology, including Opti-Repel, which is a water-resistant microfiber leather upper; an Opti-Soft EVA midsole provides a natural, comfortable feel; and an Opti-Vent mesh liner, which promotes breathability. The dura-rubber outsole has seven removable Slim-Lok Pivix cleats, which offer excellent traction on all terrains, and the 5mm EVA sockliner supplies stability and comfort.
Check out our recommendations for the best Callaway drivers and hybrid golf clubs and take your game to the next level.
Find more Callaway Balboa TRX Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
2. FootJoy FJ Flex Golf ShoesPrice: $80.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight performance mesh provides maximum breathability and comfort
- Soft EVA midsole provides extra underfoot cushioning and stability
- Versa-Trax outsole is designed to provide traction on and off the course on all turf types
- These aren't waterproof/resistant
- These are spikeless, so if you prefer spikes you might want to look at another model
- Some users feel that sometimes FootJoy shoes run big
Because of the sneaker-like design and extra cushioning the FootJoy Flex are some of the most comfortable golf shoes out there right now.
These spikeless golf shoes feature a Versa-Trax outsole, which designed to provide excellent traction on all terrains, both and off the course.
Other highlights include a lightweight performance mesh upper, which enhances breathability, a soft EVA midsole for better underfoot cushioning and stability, and the Laser Sport Fit, which has a full-rounded toe area with a standard fit in the forefoot and instep, as well as a narrower heel.
Not only do the FootJoy Flex shoes come in standard, narrow and wide sizes, they also are available in extra wide widths.
Browse a wider selection of FootJoy golf shoes for more options.
Find more FootJoy FJ Flex Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
3. Adidas Tech Response Golf ShoesPrice: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight mesh & synthetic upper provide added breathability and comfort
- Six spike outsole provides excellent traction and support
- Low profile Thintech has your feet closer to the ground
- They aren't waterproof/resistant
- Some users feel Adidas shoes are too narrow, though there are wide sizes available
- Some avid golfers said they lacked longterm durability
Despite what many believe, Adidas does make wide golf shoes. And the Adidas Tech Response are very comfortable, look awesome, and value.
Made of 75 percent microfiber and 25 percent mesh, the shoes are lightweight, breathable, comfortable, and supportive. They have a soft EVA midsole and a cloudfoam sockliner for extra cushioning. The low profile Thintech design keeps you closer to the ground and the six spikes supply all the traction you’ll need on all shots.
Check out our picks for the best golf sunglasses and keep your eyes protected from the sun’s harmful rays on and off the course.
Find more Adidas Tech Response Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
4. Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Caged Golf ShoesPrice: $120.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ignite foam platform runs the full length of the shoe to provide maximum comfort and cushioning
- PWRAdapt technology provides 3-dimensional traction adapts to your foot movement
- Adaptive Fit System combines with PWRFrame bootie to provide excellent support internally and externally
- On the pricey side
- These aren't waterproof
- These shoes tend to run a half size long
The Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Caged are wide golf shoes that are all about comfort, support, traction, and style.
The Ignite foam cushion runs the entire length of the shoe for maximum comfort and response, while the PWRAdapt technology provides 3-dimensional GripZone traction that adapts to your movements. The PWRCage unit wraps around the medial and lateral sides for the shoe for an ideal fit, while the internal Adaptive Fit System combines with the external PWRFrame bootie to offer full support. There is also a Heel Lock Window System which comfortably locks in your heel securely as the laces tighten.
Puma says these shoes run a bit long, so they recommend ordering a half size down.
Browse a wider selection of Puma golf shoes for more options.
Find more Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Caged Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
5. New Balance Striker Golf ShoesPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- REVLite midsole provides lightweight underfoot cushioning and responsiveness
- FantomFit upper is lightweight and provides plenty of support and fit
- Cush+ Insole is an innovative foam compound designed to provide maximum comfort
- Some users felt the waterproof technology wasn't very effective
- Some users felt the shoes took a while to break in
- Some avid golfers said they began to tear rather quickly
The New Balance Striker Golf Shoes offer water-resistance and innovate technology for maximum comfort and stability.
The unique and ultralight FantomFit upper provides plenty of support and a custom fit to your foot. The REVLite midsole is a foam compound that is as responsive and durable as other NB shoes with foams 30% heavier. It also gives the underfoot cushioning and stability you’ll need. The exoskeleton TPU outsole features the Slim-Lok Spike System for excellent traction on all terrains. The Cush+ insole is all about comfort thanks to the extra soft foam compound.
Browse a wider selection of waterproof golf shoes for more options.
Find more New Balance Striker Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
6. Skechers Go Golf Drive 4 ShoesPrice: $67.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra Flight midsole is lightweight yet durable and provides plenty of response and comfort
- Agion insole protection helps eliminate odor while wicking away moisture quickly
- Goga Max Technology provides support and shock absorbing cushioning
- If you prefer spikes, this model probably isn't for you
- The shoes have water-resistant properties but aren't completely waterproof
- The shoes don't have removable insoles
When it comes to wide golf shoes, the Skechers Go Golf Drive 4 offer excellent value and a casual design with water-resistant properties.
The spikeless shoe features Goga Max Technology for the insole, which supplies high-rebound cushioning for all-round comfort. The insole features Agion protection that helps eliminate odor while wicking away moisture quickly. The Ultra Flight midsole provides responsiveness and the padded collar and tongue add to the comfort of the shoe.
The Drive 4 has a smooth leather upper and a flexible rubber outsole.
If you’re looking to shave a few strokes off your score, a set of game-improvement irons will surely help with that as they’re designed to provide extra distance and forgiveness.
Find more Skechers Go Golf Drive 4 Shoes information and reviews here.
-
7. Adidas Tour360 XT Golf ShoesPrice: $85.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 360Wrap locks in and provides ample support for your foot
- Seam sealed Climaproof technology provides all-weather protection
- 8-cleat PureMotion outsole offers excellent traction on all terrains
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the heel was too stiff and took a while to break in
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
Highlighted by the 8-cleat TPU PureMotion outsole which provides plenty of traction, the Adidas Tour360 XT are some of the most popular wide golf shoes from the brand. The cleats are ThinTech EXPs.
The shoe is also highlighted by Adidas’ seam-sealed ClimaProof water-resistant technology and the 360Wrap that locks and provides ample foot support. The premium leather upper and Boost midsole provide both stability and comfort, while the Torsion Tunnel X offers arch support and flexibility.
You can also get the Adidas Tour360 XT Spikeless Shoes, if that’s what you prefer.
Add to your wardrobe with some collarless golf shirts, a trendy style players are wearing.
Find more Adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
8. FootJoy FJ Originals Golf ShoesPrice: $90.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full rounded toe and forefoot with standard instep and heel
- Durable EVA Fit Beds provides maximum underfoot cushioning and support
- DuraMax rubber outsole with PiVix spikes allows for excellent grip and traction
- Some users felt the shoe took a little time to break in
- Some users had durability issues with the cleats (ie. falling off, wearing too quickly, etc.)
- Some users didn't feel the construction of the shoe was as good as other FootJoy models
If you’re into the classic look, but like the modern technology, then take a look at the FootJoy Originals, one of the more popular wide golf shoes from FJ.
The water-resistant shoe offers a full toe and forefoot area with a standard instep and heel. The EVA Fit-Beds provide plenty of underfoot cushioning and support, while the synthetic upper maximizes breathability. The DuraMax rubber outsole is flexible, yet allows for excellent grip. The Fast Twist cleat system features PiVix spikes and ensures great traction on all shots on all areas of the course.
Looking to add more gear to your collection? If so, check out our picks for the best golf belts for men.
Find more FootJoy FJ Originals Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
9. Callaway Solana TRX Golf ShoesPrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Opti-Soft EVA midsole provides comfort and a natural feel
- Opti-Dri waterproof protection will keep your feet dry
- Opti-Vent mesh liner promotes breathability and heat management
- Not all color styles have wide sizes
- Some users said the shoe took a while to break in
- Some users felt the heel part of the shoe wasn't very comfortable
The Solana TRX Golf Shoes are highlighted by Callaway’s innovative technology, providing water-resistance, breathability, comfort, and more.
Opti-Dri is waterproof technology designed to keep your feet dry — a necessity in my book — all round long. The Opti-Soft EVA midsole offers comfort and a natural feel. The Opti-Vent mesh liner promotes added breathability and prevents heat build-up.
Other top features include a 5mm PLUSfoam insole for extra underfoot cushioning and a 7-cleat dura-rubber outsole which provides excellent traction and grip.
Take a look at our picks for the top Callaway golf bags, including both stand and cart styles.
Find more Callaway Solana TRX Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
10. New Balance Minimus SL Spikeless Golf ShoesPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight FantomFit upper provides support and a custom fit
- Ortholite insole is moisture-wicking and helps eliminate odor and bacteria
- REVLite foam midsole is 30 percent lighter than other NB shoes, but doesn't sacrifice comfort or stability
- Some users felt the shoes were a bit narrow in the toe area
- Some users who play often said the outsole wasn't very durable
- If you prefer cleated shoes, these are spikeless so they might not be right for you
New Balance is known for their wide golf shoes and the Minimus SL Spikeless model has much more than that, including a waterproof upper, a lightweight moisture-wicking insole, and cushioned midsole.
The shoe has some pretty cool features, including a FantomFit upper, which is lightweight yet supportive; a REVLite foam midsole, that despite being 30 percent lighter than other NB midsoles, provides plenty of cushioning and support; an NDurance rubber outsole and spikeless bottom; and an Ortholite insole that is moisture-wicking and designed to limit odor and bacteria build up.
Check out our recommendations for the top lightweight golf bags for those who prefer to walk the course.
Find more New Balance Minimus SL Spikeless Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
-
11. Skechers Torque Golf ShoesPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goga Max insole provides high-rebound cushioning for added comfort
- H2GO waterproof protection designed to keep your feet dry in wet conditions
- Ultra Flight midsole is lightweight and responsive and provides support and comfort
- Some users felt the shoe was too narrow in the toe area
- Some users felt the construction wasn't very durable
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
The Skechers Torque Golf Shoes feature loads of innovative technology to offer a lightweight, comfortable, and waterproof shoe.
The Goga Max insole uses resalyte technology, which provides shock-absorbing underfoot cushioning. Other highlights include the Ultra Flight midsole, which offers support and comfort, and H2GO waterproof protection in the synthetic upper. The Softspikes are replaceable and offer plenty of traction in all conditions.
Keep cool and dry on the course with one of our picks for the best moisture-wicking golf shirts.
Find more Skechers Torque Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
What are the Best Wide Golf Shoes for Walking?
This is a tough one as all of the above shoes are lightweight, but the FootJoy FJ Flex Shoes are almost like wearing sneakers.
Lightweight with a spikeless outsole, the FJ Flex offers excellent traction and support, while offering the comfort of a sneaker.
If you prefer a water-resistant model, check out the New Balance Striker, which is highlighted by its waterproof microfiber leather upper and a soft Cush+ insole that provides maximum underfoot cushioning and shock-absorption.
Also See:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.