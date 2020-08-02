Yoenis Cespedes Missing: The New York Mets Don’t Know Where He Is

Yoenis Cespedes is missing, according to a statement from the team, which says that management hasn’t been able to reach him. The New York Mets’ player has been mired in a slump and was supposed to have Sunday, August 2 off.

Tim Healey, the Mets beat writer for Newsday, shared the team’s statement on Twitter. Writing on August 2, 2020, Healey revealed that the team can’t find Cespedes and has no idea where he is.

“BREAKING: The Mets don’t know where Yoenis Cespedes is,” he wrote.

He also shared the team’s statement, which read: “As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Cespedes hasn’t tweeted since July 24.

Incredible feeling being back out there. Thank you all for the support. Only the beginning. LFGM!! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/r8ZhZaWA3l — Yoenis Cespedes (@ynscspds) July 25, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Cespedes, Who Has Had a String of Strikeouts Lately, Didn’t Show Up to the Ballpark & the Team Doesn’t Know Why

Anthony DiComo, Mets beat writer for MLB.com, also shared the news that Cespedes didn’t show up. “BREAKING: Yoenis Céspedes did not show up to the ballpark today, nor give the Mets any explanation why,” he wrote on Twitter.

AMNY reported: “New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is nowhere to be found in Atlanta and was not with the team for Sunday’s game against the Braves.”

According to AMNY, before the Sunday game against the Braves, the manager of the Mets said that Cespedes was going to have the day off because he was in a four-game slump. The station reported that the player was two for 15 recently, including striking out nine times.

Before the report broke, CBS Sports reported that Cespedes was out of the lineup.

Cespedes, 34, was born in Cuba. His nickname is La Potencia. You can see his career stats here. On August 2, before the team couldn’t find him, The New York Post wrote a story with a pretty hard-hitting lead: “There was a time when Yoenis Cespedes was the only hitter the Mets wanted at the plate with runners on base. We live in a time when Pete Alonso holds the same place in the fan base’s heart.”

The Post quoted Cespedes as saying recently, “I will return to being that player from back then.”

Cespedes Has Been Involved in Unusual Incidents Before

Yoenis Cespedes' ankle fractures came during incident with wild boar https://t.co/sBPsi92Y9e pic.twitter.com/A2Z9oV1LFH — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2020

Cespedes has made the news for strange incidents in the past. In January 2020, it was reported that, the previous year, the Mets outfielder was injured by a wild boar while on the ranch he owns in Florida.

“Apparently, he was trying to sidestep the wild animal on his ranch when stepped in a hole and fractured his ankle, forcing him to miss all of last season,” SILive.com reported of that incident.

The memes flew on social media.

Fans Expressed Concern for the Ballplayer

Fans expressed concern that Cespedes appears to be missing. “I hope he is safe and well. We can bash him for this once we know he’s ok,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Here are other fan comments on social media:

“Don’t they know what hotel room he’s staying in? Can’t they just knock on his door/open it if they’re really concerned?”

“In a time of pandemic, this is more than a little concerning.”

“I know there will be many jokes about this but sincerely I HOPE AND PRAY HE IS OK 🙏🏼.”

“THIS is why I am a Mets fan. No matter how bad things are, they can only get worse, which in turn distracts me from my own problems.”

Some people shared memes and made jokes, causing others to chastise them. “The only thing that people should be worried about here is that he’s ok. End of conversation,” wrote one person.

