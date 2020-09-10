Barcelona Goalkeeper Nails Crossbar Challenge [WATCH]

Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has been showing exactly how handy he is with the ball at his feet at the club’s training ground.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper took on the crossbar challenge and proved to be something of an expert when it comes to finding the woodwork. His celebration was pretty special too:

Tenas has been a regular in pre-season training with the first team under Ronald Koeman ahead of the start of the new La Liga campaign. The teenager is currently the goalkeeper of the club’s Under-19 Juvenil A team but could be promoted to Barcelona B.

Current Barcelona B stopper Inaki Pena is likely to be part of the first-team set-up for next season with the Catalans set to be without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen until November due to injury.

One For The Future

Tenas has been at Barcelona since he was nine and is another player to come through the club’s La Masia youth academy. He’s also made waves at international level and was part of the Spain Under-19 team that won the 2019 European Championship.

Barcelona have demonstrated their faith in the youngster by handing him a new contract in June that runs until 2023 with the option of two more years. The deal contains a buyout clause set at €100 million.

The teenager could not hide his delight at committing his future to Barcelona.

“It’s one of the happiest days of my life. I only have words of gratitude for Barça for the confidence that they have given me. This is the first step of many. A new stage in my career is beginning, and I am very keen to help the team in what is to come. Barça is my life and I can’t imagine my life without the club.”

The Catalan giants are certainly well-stocked when it comes to goalkeepers, with Tenas and 21-year-old Pena potentially set to battle it out for the No. 1 shirt at the Camp Nou in the coming years.

