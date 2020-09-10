Barry Scott Dead: Nashville Icon, NBA Finals & TNA Voiceover Artist Dies at 65

Barry Scott, a voiceover artist for TNA Wrestling and the NBA, has died at the age of 65. Scott was also an “authority on the life and works of Dr. Marin Luther King,” according to a bio on his management’s website. Scott died following a battle with cancer, a friend said on Facebook.

In addition to his voiceover work, Scott was the founder of the American Negro Playwright Theatre at Tennessee State University.

Scott Performed His Final Voiceover Work for TNA in May 2020

Moose HIJACKS The Opening of IMPACT with LEGENDARY Help! | IMPACT Wrestling First Look May 12, 2020

Professional wrestling organization Total Nonstop Action confirmed Scott’s death in a tweet on September 10. The tweet read, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed.”

TNA referee Brandon Tolle tweeted a video of Scott’s final voiceover work for the company. The video was uploaded in May 2020:

Scott Was a Native of Nashville & Lived in the City at the Time of His Death

According to Scott’s LinkedIn page, he is listed as being a producer, actor, writer and director at bscott Productions. On his Facebook page, Scott describes himself as working at American Negro Playwright Theatre. He was a native of Nashville and lived in the city at the time of his death.

Scott’s profile on Kirkland Productions’ website says that his parents and grandparents were graduates of Tennessee State University. Scott is listed as being a member of “the Screen Actors Guild, Actor’s Equity Association, American Film Radio & Television Association and served on the board of the Tennessee Arts Commission.”

The bio goes on to describe Scott as an “authority on the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King.” Scott toured across the U.S. playing King in his own opus, Ain’t Got Long to Stay Here. According to the bio, during one performance, King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, “cornered” Scott during an intermission to compliment his portrayal. In 1993, Scott was named as Nashvillian of the Year.

Scott Performed a Voiceover for the NBA During the 2008 Finals

TNA Wrestling Promo – Barry ScottBarry Scott is a nationally renown voice over talent. This is a small sampling of the 1000's of productions spanning decades of familiar work. 2010-08-12T21:12:27Z

In 2008, Scott provided a voiceover for a video package for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. Scott told TNA’s website at the time, “As Barry the NBA fan, I’m hoping my boys (the Celtics) handle business on Sunday night…but as Barry the businessman, I’m hoping to see it go all seven games!” The game is remembered for the Celtics coming back from 24 points down to win 97-91.

Nashville Scene’s Jack Silverman wrote in 2009 that if another Star Wars movie was made, Scott could challenge James Earl Jones for the role of Darth Vader. Silverman described Scott as a “Nashville theater mainstay.”

In tribute, we're going to post a number of the features Barry lent his incredible voice to. The intro to the October 1, 2005 episode of iMPACT! – the first episode on Spike TV.

In the same interview, Scott spoke about his work with TNA saying, “TNA has grown so fast in recent years and I’ve loved being a part of it. Everyone from the staff to the superstars have been amazing to work with.”

The Wikipedia page for Connecticut-based DJ and writer Barry Scott was edited on the day of Scott’s death. The edit said that the DJ Barry Scott had died. There is no evidence to suggest DJ Barry Scott has died.

