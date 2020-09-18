Bayern vs Schalke Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Fresh off their second treble in team history, Bayern Munich begin their quest for a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title when they take on FC Schalke on Friday.

Bayern vs Schalke Preview

Bayern closed their 2019-20 campaign in spectacular fashion, going undefeated in their last 30 matches across all competitions (29 wins and one draw) en route to the second treble in club history: they captured the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

The Bavarians’ last defeat came on Dec. 7, when they lost 3-1 to Borussia Mönchengladbach in Bundesliga play to fall to seventh on the league table a month after they replaced manager Niko Kovač with Hans-Dieter Flick.

“Only Real Madrid have succeeded in retaining the Champions League — you can see how difficult it is,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to the club’s official website. “Nevertheless, one thing is certain: we have a great team with great coaching staff under Hansi Flick and we’re in brilliant shape for the future. I’m convinced we’ll continue to have success with this team.”

The brilliant season concluded with a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz.

“Now, after the final in Lisbon, there is joy unconfined, but time does not stand still,” Rummenigge said, per the club’s site. “The stopwatch is set back to zero for the start of the season. Despite our euphoria, we can’t forget we’re facing a season that will stress the players like never before.”

Bayern finished the Bundesliga campaign with 82 points, 13 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians outscored opponents 100-32 in league play. Polish forward Robert Lewandowski was responsible for 34 of those tallies, and he scored 55 across all competitions; both figures are personal bests for the now-32-year-old.

“I don’t have the feeling that we are satisfied,” German midfielder Leon Goretzka said this week, per the club’s website. “On the contrary: you can tell during training how hungry we are and that’s the key to more titles.”

Schalke’s 2019-20 season peaked around the same time Bayern’s hit its low point — the Royal Blues bested Union Berlin 2-1 on Nov. 29 to rise to third on the Bundesliga table, but they won just two of their 21 league matches after that, failing to win in their last 16.

The club reached the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals, where they were ousted by Bayern 2-1.

Three Royal Blues scored seven times across all competitions last season to lead the club: Belgian forward Benito Raman, Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit and German midfielder Suat Serdar.

Schalke are 3-2 in preseason friendlies, having fallen to third-division sides SC Verl (5-4) and KFC Uerdingen 05 (3-1) at home.

“One or two of the results have obviously not been the best, but we know what we are working towards in training,” German defensive midfielder Sebastian Rudy said, according to the club’s official website. “We have laid some good foundations and we are now really fit.”