Bob Baffert Knocked Over by Authentic Horse After Kentucky Derby [WATCH]

Bob Baffert tied the Kentucky Derby win record for a trainer with six victories, but he paid the price after the race. Authentic was startled in the Winner’s Circle and knocked over several people including the legendary trainer.

Baffert described himself as being in “good shape” when NBC asked him about the incident during the post-race interview. Here is a look at the scary moment where Baffert was knocked to the ground by the horse.

Authentic knocking Baffert down is probably the best thing that’s happened this year in Horse Racing pic.twitter.com/q0jsr9nnlQ — Donald Remington (@donaldremington) September 5, 2020

Baffert Tied the Record for Most Kentucky Derby Wins

An INCREDIBLE performance by Authentic in the final stretch to win the 146th @KentuckyDerby 🔥 Bob Baffert has done it for the 6th time! pic.twitter.com/hI3OjyYXVy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 5, 2020

As for the race itself, Authentic entered the contest with 8-to-1 odds and was able to knock off the favorite, Tiz the Law. After the horse’s convincing win at the Belmont, Tiz the Law was a heavy favorite over the field heading into Churchill Downs. Authentic was able to survive a late push by Tiz the Law down the final stretch to seal the victory.

Baffert praised jockey John Velazquez after the race for an impressive run at Churchill Downs. It marked the third Kentucky Derby victory for Velazquez over his impressive career.

“You know what, I really don’t think about stuff like that [tying the record] because I don’t feel like I’m done yet,” Baffert told NBC Sports. “…I’m telling you, I’ve had some great Derby rides, but today, what that guy did Johnny V, [John Velazquez]. He rode the most incredible race, I mean, he had it all figured out, but he had the horse to do it with. …My race horse, I could have bought a share, I got a lot of families and friends that have shares, about five to 6,000, so there was a lot of fans.”

Baffert’s Other Horse Thousand Words Was Scratched Prior to the Race

Thousand Words just reared badly in the paddock, late in this video. pic.twitter.com/FFpHrWiCTL — Derby News (@KentuckyDerbyCJ) September 5, 2020



It was an eventful day for Baffert when it came to horses being jolted as Thousand Words was scratched from the contest. Prior to the race, Thousand Words jumped up in the air before crashing down which resulted in immediately being scratched from the Kentucky Derby. Despite the scare, the horse appears to be in good health.

“The good news is the horse is absolutely fine,” Dr. Kathleen Anderson told Kentucky.com. “He’s returned to the stable area, had a thorough examination … and he has been cleared with not a scratch upon him.”

It was an interesting turn of events as there were no fans in the stands. Event organizers initially planned to have fans but a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area prompted the decision against allowing a certain number of people inside the venue, aside from owners and trainers. Tiz the Law’s trainer Barclay Tagg had a plan heading into the contest but the team ran into a better horse.

“I’d like for us to be laying third all the way around until we get down for business,” Tagg explained to the St. Louis Dispatch prior to the race. “You think he’s gotten in trouble here, in trouble there and next thing you know he’s in front. He’s a pretty amazing horse.”

