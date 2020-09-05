Boxer Becomes Hero: ‘I Saved A Life’

A pro boxer saved the day during his pre-fight weigh-in on Friday after a man who worked for the promotional company staging the fight card collapsed on the scene from an apparent heart attack. Super middleweight boxer DeAndre Ware was going through his pre-fight medical examination in an adjacent room when the commotion around him indicated that man had collapsed.

But Peter Susens, who works for Hall of Fame boxing promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank, Inc., was saved due to the quick and decisive action of Ware.

In addition to being a professional boxer, Ware is a firefighter in Toledo, Ohio. The fighter and firefighter posted about the incident on social media.

Ware posted, “I’m here for my fight but I had to put EMS skills to work and do some cpr. Happy to say the guy was talking a bit and was alert headed to the hospital. I’m thankful! I feel I saved a life.”

I’m here for my fight but I had to put EMS skills to work and do some cpr. Happy to say the guy was talking a bit and was alert headed to the hospital. I’m thankful! I feel I saved a life. — DeAndre ware (@Drezzydre1349) September 4, 2020

Ware Admistered Chest Compressions Before Hitting Scale

According to The Ring, Ware had to administer chest compressions on Susens twice while waiting for the ambulance to arrive to take him to the hospital.

After that? Ware stepped onto the scale and made the 168-pound super middleweight limit for his fight.

Ware is scheduled to take on Steven Nelson in a 10-round super middleweight bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Ware-Nelson is the chief undercard fight for the main event matchup between WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring and Jonathan Oquendo.

The action will be streamed in the United States via ESPN+.

Now Ware enters his fight already a huge hero in the eyes of the public. While the fighter certainly expects to win his upcoming bout against Oquendo, there’s no doubt he’s already one of the biggest winners of the weekend no matter what happens.

Because it’s one thing to win a fight. It’s another thing altogether to save a life.

Boxing Community Reacts

SI’s Chris Mannix described the scene via social media.

Mannix posted, “Crazy scene in Las Vegas: Just before the weigh-in for Saturday’s show, Pete Susens, a coordinator with Top Rank, collapsed. DeAndre Ware, a Toledo firefighter who is fighting on the undercard, performed life saving chest compressions. Susens, I’m told, is OK.”

Crazy scene in Las Vegas: Just before the weigh-in for Saturday's show, Pete Susens, a coordinator with Top Rank, collapsed. DeAndre Ware, a Toledo firefighter who is fighting on the undercard, performed life saving chest compressions. Susens, I'm told, is OK. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 4, 2020

Top Rank posted via its social media, “The Top Rank family is incredibly thankful to DeAndre Ware…who while in Vegas to fight Saturday night, sprung into action heroically today to come to the critical aid of a member of our team in sudden medical distress. Thank you to a true hero.”

The Top Rank family is incredibly thankful to DeAndre Ware (@Drezzydre1349), who while in Vegas to fight Saturday night, sprung into action heroically today to come to the critical aid of a member of our team in sudden medical distress. Thank you to a true hero. pic.twitter.com/uoVTdXwguP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 5, 2020

Hall of Fame journalist Bernard Fernandez posted, “There are everyday heroes all around us, unknown by all until the moment when they are called upon by circumstance to step up to demonstrate just who and what they are. DeAndre Ware is just such a person.”

There are everyday heroes all around us, unknown by all until the moment when they are called upon by circumstance to step up to demonstrate just who and what they are. DeAndre Ware is just such a person. — Bernard Fernandez (@GeauxTigers10) September 4, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Mike Tyson’s Next Opponent: 5 Fast Facts About Roy Jones Jr.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel