Casey Michael, Beloved Women’s Wrestling Journalist, Dies at 26

Casey Michael, the owner of the women’s wrestling website, Squared Cycle Sirens, died on September 2, as reported by the site‘s official Twitter account. He was 26.

Squared Cycle Sirens tweeted, “It’s with a heavy heart we inform you that our beloved friend and

@SCsirens owner Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) has passed away at age 26. His contributions to women’s wrestling and the friendships made will live on in his memory forever. We love you, Casey.”

A cause of death was not immediately revealed, but Michael openly discussed his ongoing medical issues on Instagram. He underwent surgery in September 2019 he described how post-surgery, he was forced to eat through a feeding tube and needed intense physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

As news of Michael’s untimely death spread across social media, WWE champion Charlotte Flair simply tweeted, “RIP Casey,” while Impact Wrestling’s Madison Royce wrote, “This hurts. Love and prayers to all of Casey’s friends and family.” Wrestler Killer Kelly tweeted, “He was such a strong person… my condolences.”

RIP Casey ❤️ Remembered and loved forever and always. N https://t.co/gItQqHtMFD — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 2, 2020

The Gabalorian said on Twitter of Michael, “He always supported so many of us women in this business. He fought so hard for so long. I’m going to miss interacting on here with him, and seeing his funny commentary. I hope he’s finally at peace and no longer in pain. Goodbye, my friend.”

Michael Opened Up About Getting 18 Inches of His Intestines Removed in 2018

In September, Michael shared a black and white picture of himself looking extremely thin and working out in physical therapy while still having tubes in his nose. He captioned the photo with details of his past surgery. He wrote:

About a year ago I underwent my second major surgery of the year. I got 18 inches of my intestines removed for the second time after they twisted and died. I spent over 6 months in the hospital and had so many complications including 5 blood clots. I had a feeding tube placed. I had to learn how to walk again. It’s been a long journey. ⁣

I’m still not 100% but the good days are finally outweighing the bad and I’m starting to feel somewhat normal.

The last time Michael shared a photo on Instagram was on February 8, where he appeared to be much healthier both in body and spirit. Of his 284 Instagram followers, numerous of them were professional female wrestlers who regularly posted uplifting and supportive comments on his photos. Michael’s fans included Chelsea Green, Maria Manic, Britt Baker, Karen Q, and Isla Dawn.

Michael’s Love & Support for Women’s Wrestling was ‘Unmatched’



Fellow wrestling journalist Kyle Prescott had nothing but respect for Michael. He tweeted, “Casey’s passion for women’s wrestling and just wanting the best for them was unmatched. I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing him outside of following on here and interacting a few times but he seemed like such a wonderful person. My condolences to his family.”

I'm going to break my No Swear September, but with great cause. Twenty six years old is too goddamn young to die. Casey Michael was very good at reporting on women's wrestling, I'd even say he was the best out there. It lost one of it's brightest spotlights today. RIP Casey. — Remi Steele 🏳️‍🌈 (Vontae Mack, No Matter What) (@RemingSteele) September 2, 2020

Impact Wrestling also recognized Michael in memorium on Twitter. Their official Twitter handle wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Casey Michael, few have championed women’s wrestling more than he did. RIP.”

