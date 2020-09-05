Chiefs Release Ex-49ers Safety, Multiple Wide Receivers: Reports

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players ahead of Saturday’s league-wide 3:00pm CT deadline. Among the most notable cuts early on are former San Francisco 49ers S Adrian Colbert and ex-Miami Dolphins DB Chris Lammons, as respectively reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Yahoo Sports reporter Terez Paylor.

A few young wide receivers, including Gehrig Dieter and training camp standout Jody Fortson, were also among the initial round of cuts, however both remain strong candidates to return to the team’s practice squad.

Chiefs are waiving WR Gehrig Dieter, according to a source. Dieter also had a solid training camp. Dave Toub mentioned Dieter by name last week when asked what he looks for in WRs 5-6 for special teams. Have to believe Dieter is a great candidate to return on the practice squad. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 5, 2020

The Chiefs have waived wide receiver Jody Fortson, per source. Fortson starred during camp, but it’s a deep position group in KC. He’s a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 5, 2020

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, this means WR Marcus Kemp has made the active roster as Kansas City’s sixth receiver.

Marcus Kemp has made the #Chiefs' initial 53-man roster, per source. Kemp, who has 2 years of NFL experience, rejoined the team in the middle of camp after he sustained a torn ACL & MCL in his left knee a year ago. A remarkable return for Kemp. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 5, 2020

More Chiefs Transactions

Other players released from the Chiefs roster on Saturday include:

RB Elijah McGuire

WR Justice Shelton-Mosely

WR Maurice Ffrench

OL Darryl Williams

OL Ryan Hunter

LB Emmanuel Smith (injury settlement)

S Rodney Clemons

How Andy Reid Handles Cut Day

While roster deadline day is one of the most somber days of the league year, it’s a natural part of the NFL process. For Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and colleagues, delivering the bad news to dozens of players is not the most glamourous part of the job, but it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom.

Speaking to media on Friday, Reid opened up about the type of conversations he has with players who don’t make the cut.

“We tell them in the beginning, ‘Listen, not everyone is going to make our football team, but make it as hard as you possibly can on us to make that decision. And don’t count the numbers in the line, just go play. Whether it’s special teams or offense or defense, then you don’t have to look back on that. Then also stay in tune with your strengths and your weaknesses. If you do get released, then you have an opportunity to work on the weaknesses and potentially get another shot.”

This offseason has presented some additional challenges for teams as they attempt to evaluate young talent without the luxury of four preseason games. For the Chiefs coaching staff and players, this means missed opportunities alike, but an expanded 16-man practice squad this season may also help give the organization a longer evaluation window and added depth against injuries and a potential illness outbreak.

“I also normally tell them that everybody is going to have an opportunity to play in the [preseason] games, but they haven’t had that. One reason the coaches like having the preseason games is so that young guys can show. If you can’t keep them on your team at least they have a chance to go make a living doing this thing with another team and like you said, keep their dream alive.”

With the Houston Texans awaiting them just days from now on September 10, the Chiefs are well-positioned to pick up where they left off in 2019 after returning the majority of their starting lineup. That continuity should provide a longer runway for new free agent additions and April’s draft class to ramp up by mid-season.

