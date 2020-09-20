Chiefs’ Andy Reid Is Keeping the Face Shield, but on One Condition

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made headlines during Week 1 when he wore a face shield in the team’s season opener against the Houston Texans. In theory, it was ingenious. In concept, a little problematic for the veteran playcaller. It wouldn’t stop fogging up.

Though he’ll be keeping the face shield for Week 2, ESPN reported Sunday Big Red will be making a slight modification. Per Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright, the reigning Super Bowl victor will be using a product beloved by professional hockey players to defog their masks. So, expect less jokes and more touchdowns in the weeks moving forward.

The malfunctioning mask didn’t seem to deter the 62-year-old from doing his job. Kansas City began their title defense campaign with a commanding 34-20 win against their AFC rivals. Patrick Mahomes and company face their first divisional opponent the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. EST, who also won their Week 1 match-up. The new-look squad took down the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13.

Mahomes Offered up a Suggestion of His Own

Of course, No. 15 was asked about the shield in a post-game presser on September 10. Mahomes offered up a simple suggestion, after admitting he “didn’t notice” it was covered in fog during the game.

“I actually saw it but didn’t notice until after the game,” Mahomes said, via KCTV5 News. “You see it but you’re so into the game that you’re not really focused on it. I had already said something when we had a practice in the rain, and I said he needed the windshield wipers. He laughed about it, but it actually could’ve come into play the other day.”

On the other hand, Reid had plenty to say, promising a better solution for the future.

.@aaronladd0 with @41actionnews asked Coach Andy Reid about his foggy face mask. "That was brutal. I didn't do very good with that thing." pic.twitter.com/sAq7lRqrPP — Megan Strickland (@StricklyMeg) September 11, 2020

“That was brutal,” Reid said to 41 Action News’ Aaron Ladd. “I didn’t do very good with that thing. Listen, it will be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, it was a bit of a mess.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL coaches and players are forced to adhere to new protocols in order to play out the 2020 season in full. One of them is the requirement for coaches and staff to wear face coverings on the sidelines for the entirety of the game. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay came under fire for failing to wear one in his side’s first contest of the season.

In a memo sent out to teams September 14, league officials threatened disciplinary actions if they failed to comply.

“The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

McVay, figured some of the language was directed toward him.

“I was definitely one of the main culprits of not following what the league wants,” the 34-year-old said in a video conference September 14. “I will definitely be aware of that and do better.”

