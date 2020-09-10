Chiefs Reportedly Add Insurance Policy to Patrick Mahomes’ $450M Deal

Getty Images Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year, $450 million extension in July.

Drastic times sometimes call for drastic measures.

Or in the case of the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a record-shattering 10-year, $450 million contract extension in July, risky business calls for added protection.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have reportedly taken out an insurance policy on their MVP quarterback’s massive deal, an unconventional practice in the world of non-guaranteed NFL contracts.

This story is developing.

