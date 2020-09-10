Chiefs Reportedly Add Insurance Policy to Patrick Mahomes’ $450M Deal

Drastic times sometimes call for drastic measures.

Or in the case of the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a record-shattering 10-year, $450 million contract extension in July, risky business calls for added protection.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have reportedly taken out an insurance policy on their MVP quarterback’s massive deal, an unconventional practice in the world of non-guaranteed NFL contracts.

When you do a record-setting deal, it’s smart business to insure the contract. And the Chiefs have done that with Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/F7sc5a5hKk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2020

This story is developing.

