College Football TV Schedule: What CFB Games Are on Today, Sept. 5-6?

The 2020 college football season will be unconventional, and the Labor Day weekend schedule is no different. The first weekend of September has become synonymous with the start of the college football season with three days of games. Today’s contests do not feature the typical spread but there are four college football games on television.

This weekend’s games will serve as an appetizer to the top SEC, ACC and Big 12 teams kicking off in the coming weeks. For those missing starting their Saturday mornings off with ESPN’s College Gameday, the show returns on September 5 for a two-hour kickoff special from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern. Marshall hosts Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. Eastern to kickoff the weekend as part of an ESPN triple-header.

Middle Tennessee squares off with Army at 1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports in a battle of contrasting offensive styles. SMU takes on Texas State at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Memphis Takes on Arkansas State at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Finally, Memphis and Arkansas State kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN in the marquee matchup of the day. The game officially begins the Ryan Silverfield era in Memphis after Mike Norvell took the Florida State job over the offseason. The new Memphis coach admitted it has been an offseason full of twists and turns given the global pandemic.

“Every step along the way – from the Cotton Bowl to offseason recruiting to hiring a staff to not having spring practice to dealing with COVID (and) all sorts of other issues – (there have been) challenges,” Silverfield explained to Memphis Athletics. “But I knew there would be challenges in taking this head coaching job. Coaches throughout the country are dealing with different challenges (during the pandemic).”

The Tigers will be without Kenneth Gainwell after their star running back opted out of the season. Silverfield added that Memphis is ready to get the season started, even if there will be minimal fans allowed in the stadium.

“I’m at my happiest and my best in between those white lines,” Silverfield continued. “We know we have a tough task at hand in a wonderful opponent in Arkansas State. But it’s game week. It’s here. Let’s roll. Our young men can not wait.”

There Are No College Football Games on TV on Sunday, September 6

There will be no college football games on Sunday, September 6, but there is a Labor Day primetime matchup between BYU and Navy on September 7. The two days are traditionally full of powerhouse matchups, but the majority of major conferences get started later in the month. ESPN’s Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit will call the BYU-Navy Labor Day contest in what appears to be the key game of the weekend.

“It’s very awkward because college football is a sport that usually starts off like a cliff dive, head first into the deep water,” Davis told The Salt Lake Tribune. “Now, I think we’re all sticking a toe in, wading up to our calves and seeing where it goes.”

Here is a look at the upcoming college football schedule for Labor Day weekend, per FBS Schedules.

College Football TV Schedule: Saturday, September 5

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall 1 p.m. ESPN Middle Tennessee vs. Army 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports SMU vs. Texas State 4:30 p.m. ESPN Houston Baptist vs. North Texas 7:30 p.m. ESPN3 Arkansas State vs. Memphis 8 p.m. ESPN Stephen F. Austin vs. UTEP 9 p.m. ESPN3

College Football TV Schedule: Monday, September 7

TEAM TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL BYU vs. Navy 8 p.m. ESPN

READ NEXT: Seahawks Give Update on Jadeveon Clowney