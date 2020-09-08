Danny Gonzalez Dead: Boxing Prospect Dies at 22

Boxing prospect Danny Gonzalez has died at the age of 22, according to multiple reports and boxing personalities, including WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. According to Fight Sports, Gonzalez signed on with Mayweather Promotions in 2016 at the age of 18.

The WBC president confirmed the Gonzalez’s death via Twitter on Tuesday. He wrote, “We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal.”

We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tu1bvQ5vTQ — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) September 8, 2020

A few hours after Sulaiman tweeted about Gonzalez, Mayweather took to Instagram to post a tribute. He shared the same image as Sulaiman, a picture of Gonzalez and Mayweather side by side holding what appears to be a contract. Mayweather wrote, “R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten.”

Gonzalez’s cause of death has not been independently verified by Heavy. According to a report from Damon Gonzalez of Latin Box Sports, Danny Gonzalez was shot and killed during a family picnic on Monday.

Gonzalez ‘Left An Impression Everywhere He Went,’ Competed 3 Times as a Professional Boxer

As per Inside the Ropes, “Gonzalez, who was a staple in the L.A. boxing scene traveled to Northern California, and Las Vegas, Nevada making an impression everywhere he went.”

The outlet continued:

Gonzalez’s notable amateur accomplishments include fighting internationally in Kiev in 2013 with USA Boxing, and getting a win against Serik Temirzhanov, as well as becoming a 2014 U.S. Junior Olympic National Champion defeating Ronnel Johnson in the final in Charleston, West Virginia.

Gonzalez had only competed as a professional for three bouts, his last one taking place in 2017 against Mario Ayala. The boxer never competed again, however he teased a comeback in his most recent Instagram post on January 7. He shared a video of himself training at the Pound-for-Pound Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Inside the Ropes. Gonazlez wrote in the caption of the post, “Dumb throwback ‼️ Should I comeback, comment what you think.”

Pro Boxer Andy Vences Shared a Tribute to Gonzalez

Professional boxer Andy Vences took to Instagram after the news of Gonzalez’s death surfaced. He posted a tribute to Gonzalez and wrote about his experiences with him. He said that he met Gonzalez during amateur tournaments when he trained in Stockton, California.

He wrote, “Danny was a great kid with a huge f***** heart!!! Humble & had a great personality. I really connected with Danny Gonzalez when he was slowly drifting away from boxing….As the close ones know Danny was going through hard times trying to find his way back into boxing. We connected on a deep level just a year ago. He saw I was able to have a job & continue boxing and it inspired and motivated him.”

Vences shared how he tried to motivate Gonzalez, writing, “I always told Danny if I can do it, you can do it. If there’s a will there’s a way. Me & Danny would talk about life, boxing, work & the reality that us boxers live through trying to be successful on snapchat. I would send Danny messages on snapchat to motivate him & feed him faith.”

Vences continued, “RIP Danny Gonzalez. To all the fighters in boxing world just continue to work hard & push through….Boxing saves lives & keeps us occupied. Danny was always trying to find his way back into the sport of boxing…..When things get hard think of Danny & don’t give up. Too young and too talented…..RIP kid & condolences to the family.”

