Demands ‘Back To Back’ Fights vs. Nick and Nate Diaz

An undefeated UFC welterweight star called out Nick and Nate Diaz on Wednesday. That fighter, Khamzat Chimaev, appears to be a dominant force in the UFC’s stacked 170-pound division right now. However, Chimaev has yet to face an elite contender.

Still, Chimaev apparently possesses some seriously high hopes for himself on his way toward his hopeful title challenge. Chimaev took to social media to basically beg UFC president Dana White for a chance to fight Demian Maia and both Diaz brothers “back to back”.

Chimaev posted, “InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia, Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week. Easiest money welterweight division.”

InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia , Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week . Easiest money welterweight division — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 9, 2020

The Diaz brothers have yet to respond.

Chimaev’s Next 2 Fights Already Booked

Just how good has Chimaev looked in his two UFC wins? The company already has the fighter booked for his next two contests.

Per MMA Fighting, Chimaev, 26, will face Gerald Meerschaert on Sept. 19.

Then, Chimaev takes on Maia in “mid-November” to complete what will be a rare double booking by the promotional company.

According to that same report, White and his UFC matchmakers are completely onboard with the bold move, though White failed to explain exactly why.

“I don’t know how that played out, but that’s how we’re doing it,” White said per MMA Fighting. “I told these guys, ‘Get him two fights. Get him one here in Vegas and one on Fight Island,’ and he’s fighting both here. I don’t know why we’re doing that, but whatever. It’s all good.”

It seems obvious, though, that the people over at the UFC offices in Las Vegas believe Chimaev is on his way to becoming a force in the division.

Chimaev Wants Even More Than Rare Double Booking

But Chimaev seems to want even more than having his next two fights booked already.

Not only does the stalwart welterweight menace believe he’ll tear through those two contests the way he did his first two UFC fights, but Chimaev wants to add two more huge fights to the end of that run.

Chimaev’s desire is truly bold. After just two UFC wins and only 8 professional fights overall, Chimaev wants to face four rugged contenders in a row: Meerschaert, Maie, Nick and Nate Diaz.

That isn’t likely to happen. Regardless, Chimaev’s rash of call-outs at 170 pounds, which includes the Russian going hard after UFC superstar Conor McGregor as well, implies the fighter believes he’s as good or better than the hype that already surrounds him.

He’s 8-0 with 8 finishes overall in his professional career, and Chimaev wants to add huge names to that ledger as fast as humanly possible.

