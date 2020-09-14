Monday Night DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups: Broncos vs. Titans

DraftKings’ $600K NFL Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a bout between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty $200K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Drew Lock $14,400

$14,400 FLEX: Derrick Henry $11,600

$11,600 FLEX: Ryan Tannehill $10,000

$10,000 FLEX: Phillip Lindsay $7,600

$7,600 FLEX: Noah Fant $6,200

$6,200 FLEX: KJ Hamler $200

Why This Lineup?

Not many young signal-callers were as hyped as Drew Lock was this offseason. His 15.35 point average over five of his six starts as a rookie was certainly solid. However, a matchup with fantasy’s 11th-worst defense at defending the QB position could mean a career-night for Lock. The Titans surrendered an average of 19.1 ppg to opposing QBs this past season.

The most obvious play of the night, Derrick Henry‘s high-volume usage is essentially a guarantee at this point. The Titans handed the ball to their star running back an average of 24.7 times over their final nine games of 2019 (including playoffs).

Since Ryan Tannehill was named the team’s starting quarterback in Week 7 of last year, the former first-rounder has been the third-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. Denver was stout against the pass a season ago, but has since lost two all-pros on their defense in cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and edge-rusher Von Miller.

Melvin Gordon is the most hyped back in Denver. However, Phillip Lindsay is the only Broncos running back with back-to-back 1K-yard campaigns to his name. With a 4.9 ypc career average, Lindsay doesn’t need many touches to be effective. Tennessee surrendered the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs in 2019.

Noah Fant was the TE11 from Week 9 through Week 15 of last year. The Titans defense, on the other hand, allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position in 2019, while ranking in the bottom five in opponent red zone scoring (TD only) percentage.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Courtland Sutton is a “long shot” to play tonight. That could mean a surprise target share for rookie KJ Hamler, who after an injury scare of his own is reportedly “at full-speed.” Speaking of speed, Hamler and his 4.27 forty could cause issues for a Tennessee’s defense who allowed the seventh-most passing yards in 2019. At $200 this is a no-brainer play.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

AJ Brown is certainly deserving of a look. With that said, a matchup vs. a top-11 pass defense from a season ago, alongside the fact that he’s averaged just 1.5 catches over four of his last five games, certainly gives reason to pause.

Reminder, Monday night’s game kicks off late, at 10:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!