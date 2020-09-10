Eagles Hand Jason Peters Pay Raise, Terms of New Contract Revealed

The good-faith move by Jason Peters, to move to left tackle without a new contract, has been rewarded.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that their new/old starting left tackle had agreed to a restructured contract. Peters had refused to switch from right guard back to left tackle without a pay raise. According to his agent Vincent Taylor, Peters’ got his wish in the form of a deal worth up to $8 million — up from the incentive-laden $6 million contract he inked in July.

The Bodyguard will officially be back protecting Carson Wentz’s blindside on Sunday for the fifth straight year and his 17th NFL season. The move has been applauded by Wentz, head coach Doug Pederson, and just about everybody associated with the Eagles. Peters is a future Hall of Famer, one of the greatest left tackles to ever do it.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever met anyone who cares more about the team, bleeds green, cares about protecting players on and off the field, doing whatever it takes,” GM Howie Roseman said of Peters. “So like this whole conversation about Jason that I guess is out there that like he doesn’t want to do this or he doesn’t want to do that or there’s stubbornness on one side or another; the relationship with us and him has been special.”

“Listen, this is the unselfishness; this is who he is,” Pederson said. “When we talk about guys and we talk specifically about Jason Peters, this is who he is. He sacrifices not only his body, but for the football team.”

Wentz Excited for ‘Old 71 Back There’

Wentz shared that he was ready to roll with whomever the Eagles started at left tackle. The franchise quarterback was probably telling the truth but don’t think for a second he isn’t relieved that it’s No. 71 out there instead of a rookie or third-year player. Wentz would be a fool not to be.

“For me, it was just trusting that it would play out how it was supposed to,” Wentz told reporters. “Obviously I’m ecstatic that it’s JP just because of his track record. His understanding of this offense. His understanding of the position. He’s been doing it for a long time. He’s one of the best. I’m excited that it’s him. The younger guys will get opportunities at other positions so they have to stay ready regardless but I’m excited that it’s old 71 back there.”

Peters is entering his 12th season in midnight green, including 140 starts at left tackle. The 38-year-old saw virtually no drop-off in performance in 2019 after allowing just five pressures in 114 pass-blocking snaps in “clutch situations,” per Pro Football Focus. His overall grade of 83.4 in 2019 ranked second among all left tackles.

“We call him The Bodyguard for a reason, always takes care of me,” Wentz said. “I’m pretty excited that he’s back there and I think the O-line is excited about it and it puts us in a great position going forward for sure.”

