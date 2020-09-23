Eagles HOF QB Teases Comeback, NFL Legends Offer Advice to Carson Wentz

The Ultimate Weapon may be looking to come out of his legendary holster. His timing would be impeccable.

Randall Cunningham graciously retired from the NFL in 2002 with 4,928 career rushing yards. After watching Cam Newton torch Seattle on Sunday night, the Eagles legend was thinking about returning to hit 5,000 yards. Newton tied Cunningham in the game on the all-time QB rushing list, third behind Michael Vick.

“I’m going to have to make my comeback at 57 years old to get that 5,000,” Cunningham told ESPN. “That last play, at the end, I wish they called the play where [Newton] fakes likes he’s going to run and then throws it.”

The face of football in Philly for 11 seasons saw his first NFL tour of duty prematurely end in 1995 but he came back and nearly took the Vikings to a Super Bowl. Cunningham still ranks third on the Eagles’ all-time passing list (22,877) and sixth in rushing (4,482).

All-time career rushing yards by a QB: 1. Michael Vick: 6,109

2a. Randall Cunningham: 4,928

2b. Cam Newton: 4,928

4. Steve Young: 4,239

5. Steve McNair: 3,590 NOTE: Newton's 1-yard loss on the final play of the game moved him back into tie for 2nd with Cunningham. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 21, 2020

Cunningham, a church pastor in Las Vegas, noted that Newton plays with “righteous anger” and keeps tabs on all the young quarterbacks in the league. He called Carson Wentz a “beast” in 2017 and expressed hope he could one day surpass all his records.

When Cunningham was in town last December for an alumni event, he hoped to spend a moment with Wentz and tell him this (via the team’s official website):

I’d tell him he’s just got to keep on going, keep moving forward. Don’t let anything get him down. When you get to a place where the team is not clicking, he probably puts that on himself. He doesn’t have to shoulder the load by himself.

Telling and prophetic words from the Ultimate Weapon. He may have been joking about a return to the playing field but come back and mentor Wentz anytime. There’s always room on Doug Pederson’s coaching staff.

Vick Shares Own Advice for Wentz

Meanwhile, Vick appeared on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and shared his own advice for how Wentz can calm the brewing tempest in Philly. Like Cunningham, the former dual-threat quarterback emphasized not “forcing it” or frying in the pressure cooker.

.@ColinCowherd: What is the issue with Carson Wentz?@MichaelVick: Playing in Philadelphia is always going to be an immense amount of pressure. He's trying to do it all but you can''t force it… This is something Carson has to clean up pic.twitter.com/orIRsgPBsE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 21, 2020

“Playing in Philadelphia is always going to be an immense amount of pressure,” Vick said. “He’s trying to do it all but you can’t force it. This is something Carson has to clean up.”

The commentary matched what Vick advised after Wentz’s dismal Week 1 performance. Step up and do your job, especially on crucial downs and distances.

“This is definitely a Carson Wentz responsibility to carry this team, somehow some way, to make up for the flaws,” Vick said. “When it’s time to pick up the team in the third and fourth quarter he has to put the team on his back. That was supposed to happen against Washington.”

"This is definitely a Carson Wentz responsibility to carry this team somehow some way to make up for the flaws. When it's time to pick up the team in the 3rd & 4th quarter he has to put the team on his back. That was supposed to happen against Washington." — @MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/qGL3DLQKZm — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 14, 2020

It also should be noted that Wentz now leads all NFL quarterbacks in turnovers with five (4 interceptions, 1 fumble). The last Eagles player to have that dubious distinction? Vick himself, back in 2013. Sound advice, or perhaps a case of throwing stones at a glass house.