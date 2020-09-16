Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 2

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 2 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a one-time fantasy stud who may be on the verge of regaining his elite status.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Justin Tucker at HOU

Tucker put up a solid 9.0 fantasy points in Week 1, yet finished tied as just K12 due to a handful of strong showings at the position. Expect Tucker to push for K1 honors in Week 2 vs. a Houston team that surrendered 10.0 points to Harrison Butker a week ago. Tucker has averaged more than 9.5 fantasy points over his last 17 games, including a 12-point outing against the Texans back in Week 11 of 2019.

Mason Crosby vs. DET

The 18th-highest scoring kicker in fantasy a season ago, Crosby looked very much like his 2007-self this past Sunday, a season in which he led all NFL players in points scored. Over the Lions’ last eight games, opposing kickers have averaged 9.75 fantasy points, with only one kicker scoring below 9.0 points over that span.

Ryan Succop vs. CAR

Succop’s 5.0 outing in Week 1 was nothing to write home about. However, Daniel Carlson’s 12.0 fantasy points in Week 1, which ranked most amongst all kickers, was certainly a bit more noteworthy. Carlson accomplished this feat against Succop’s Week 2 opponents, the Panthers, who have now allowed an average of 10.5 fantasy points to the position over their last eight games.

Sleeper: Graham Gano at CHI

Gano hit on his lone field-goal attempt in Week 1. Chances are he’ll see a bit more opportunity this weekend, as kickers have totaled seven attempts vs. Chicago over their past two games. Furthermore, no kicker has scored below double-digit points against the Bears in three consecutive games.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. BAL

Fairbairn’s K1 season from 2018 feels like an eternity ago at this point. After a disappointing 2019 campaign in which he finished as K19, Fairbairn kicked off his 2020 season with a mere 2.0 fantasy points in Week 1, second-fewest amongst all kickers. He won’t be given any favors in Week 2 as Baltimore has allowed just one opposing kicker to score more than 5.0 points against them over their last six games.

Jason Sanders vs. BUF

Sanders is still riding off of his strong close-out of 2019 where he averaged 12.6 fantasy points over the final five weeks of the season, the most by any kicker over that span. However, prior to that stint, Sanders topped 6.0 fantasy points just once. Last Sunday he mustered up a measly 4.0 points and likely won’t see much of improvement against a Bills team that surrendered the fewest points to opposing kickers in 2019.

Zane Gonzalez vs. WAS

Gonzalez was okay in the opening week, racking up 8.0 points despite a missed field goal. While a matchup against Washington in Week 2 sounds solid on paper, Washington has allowed an average of just 5.33 fantasy points to kickers over six of their last eight games.

Buyers Beware: Daniel Carlson vs. NO

We’ve already touched on Carlson’s brilliant showing in Week 1. Unfortunately, the likelihood of that carrying over into Week 2 is unlikely. The Saints allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to kickers in 2019. New Orleans has now gone four consecutive games without an opposing kicker exceeding 5.0 fantasy points against them.