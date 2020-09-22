Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 3

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 3 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a top-five player at the position from a year ago off to a troubling start. Plus, a once perceived flash in the pan looking to cement himself among the elites at his position.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Gardner Minshew vs. MIA

The time limit on Minshew Mania was supposed to have concluded by now. However, the headband wearing, mustache sporting gunslinger in Jacksonville continues to live on. The QB9 on the season thus far, Minshew has scored just 1.64 fantasy points less than Patrick Mahomes and 1.22 points more than Lamar Jackson. Minshew, whose six passing touchdowns are tied for second-most in football, will get a chance to pad those stats vs. Miami on Thursday. The Dolphins allow the third-most fantasy points to QBs this year, with all opponents topping 25.6 points.

Ryan Tannehill at MIN

The Vikings were torched by Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 to the tune of four passing touchdowns, which could bode well for Ryan Tannehill, who is fresh off a four-touchdown performance of his own. Over Tannehill’s 12 career starts with Tennessee, he’s averaged 2.7 touchdowns and a superb 22.6 fantasy points per game. Minnesota allows an average of 21.21 points to the QB position this year.

Mitchell Trubisky at ATL

Trubisky has been a Start ‘Em candidate in this column every week thus far this season. Considering he’s averaged nearly 20 points per game over that span and is greeted with a plus-matchup against Atlanta, we see no reason as to veer off that path in Week 3. No defense has allowed more points to QBs than the Falcons have this year, with each of their first two opponents topping 31.7 fantasy points and each scoring four touchdowns apiece.

Sleeper: Dwayne Haskins at CLE

With a completion percentage of just 56.3% and yet to top 12.82 fantasy points, chances are Haskins isn’t on many owners’ radar. With that said, he has topped 30 pass attempts in each of the first two weeks. Expect that trend to continue into Week 3 as only the Seahawks have had more passes attempted on their defense than the Browns have this season. Opposing QBs average 26.15 fantasy points against Cleveland (fourth-most in NFL).

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Sam Darnold at IND

This selection should be quite obvious, as Darnold shouldn’t even be rostered at this point. The 28th-leading passer in the NFL is set to face off against a Colts defense which has allowed 132 fewer passing yards than the next best pass defense in football this season. Their stellar play in the secondary has carried over into the fantasy realm where they held Kirk Cousins to an abysmal 1.52 point outing one week ago.

Jimmy Garoppolo/Nick Mullens at NYG

The 49ers have left the door open for Jimmy G to play this Sunday. However, no matter who’s under center for San Francisco, they’re likely best left out of your lineups. While the Giants ranking as the second-best pass defense in football has some to do with that decision, it is outweighed by the plethora of injuries to 49ers skill players.

Buyers Beware: Deshaun Watson at PIT

Watson sits at QB15 on the season right now. Certainly not the type of production you’d like to see from a player who owned a top-five ADP at his position during draft time. While you may have no choice but to keep chugging along with Watson, a matchup against the NFL’s second-ranked total defense is certainly less than appealing. Especially with his top wideout, Will Fuller, continuing to deal with hamstring ailments.