Fantasy Football Week 1 QB Rankings: Is Cam Newton a QB1?

Getty Cam Newton #1 makes a throw during New England Patriots Training Camp

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Cam Newton can regain his previous MVP form and if Kyler Murray is headed for a sophomore slump.

That, and much more below.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 1

By all accounts, Ben Roethlisberger (QB8) has looked better than ever at Steelers camp. Which is good news for fantasy owners, as the two-time Super Bowl Champion finished as QB3 in his most recent healthy season of 2018.

Roethlisberger gets himself a friendly welcome back to the Steelers’ lineup with a matchup against the Giants, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019.

Will Cam Newton (QB9) recapture his MVP form? Only time will tell. But frankly, that doesn’t matter from a fantasy perspective. Removing last year’s injury-riddled season from the equation, Newton has finished three of the last four seasons as the QB5 on average.

Newton’s opponents in Week 1, the Dolphins, have improved their secondary since allowing the third-most fantasy points to QBs a season ago. However, they’re still the Dolphins until otherwise proven. Furthermore, Damien Harris’ injury could allow even more red zone looks for Newton on the ground.

Expectations are sky-high for Kyler Murray (QB14), as many expect him to take a year two leap similar to that of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Not saying it won’t happen, but he’ll certainly have a hard time kickstarting his quest to do so against the 49ers in Week 1.

The 49ers allowed the 10th-fewest points to QBs in 2019. While it’s worth noting Murray did perform admirably against San Fran a season ago, he also did close out the season averaging just 12.25 over four of his final five games.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Patrick Mahomes KC

    vs. HOU

    2

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    @ ATL

    3

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    @ KC

    4

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    vs. CLE

    5

    		 Dak Prescott DAL

    @ LAR

    6

    		 Drew Brees NO

    vs. TB

    7

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    vs. NYJ

    8

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    @ NYG

    9

    		 Cam Newton NE

    vs. MIA

    10

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    @ WAS

    11

    		 Tom Brady TB

    @ NO

    12

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    @ MIN

    13

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    vs. SEA

    14

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    @ SF

    15

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    vs. DAL

    16

    		 Mitch Trubisky CHI

    @ DET

    17

    		 Gardner Minshew JAC

    vs. IND

    18

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

    vs. ARI

    19

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    vs. CHI

    20

    		 Derek Carr LV

    @ CAR

    21

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    vs. GB

    22

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    @ JAC

    23

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    @ DEN

    24

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC

    @ CIN

    25

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    vs. PIT

    26

    		 Drew Lock DEN

    vs. TEN

    27

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    vs. LAC

    28

    		 Dwayne Haskins WAS

    vs. PHI

    29

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    vs. LV

    30

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    @ NE

    31

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    @ BAL

    32

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ

    @ BUF

    33

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    vs. TB

    34

    		 Jalen Hurts PHI

    @ WAS

    35

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    @ DET

    36

    		 Jarrett Stidham NE

    vs. MIA

    37

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    @ CIN

    38

    		 Phillip Walker CAR

    vs. LV

