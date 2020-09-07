Fantasy Football Week 1 QB Rankings: Is Cam Newton a QB1?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Cam Newton can regain his previous MVP form and if Kyler Murray is headed for a sophomore slump.
That, and much more below.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 1 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Quarterback Outlook Week 1
By all accounts, Ben Roethlisberger (QB8) has looked better than ever at Steelers camp. Which is good news for fantasy owners, as the two-time Super Bowl Champion finished as QB3 in his most recent healthy season of 2018.
Roethlisberger gets himself a friendly welcome back to the Steelers’ lineup with a matchup against the Giants, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019.
Will Cam Newton (QB9) recapture his MVP form? Only time will tell. But frankly, that doesn’t matter from a fantasy perspective. Removing last year’s injury-riddled season from the equation, Newton has finished three of the last four seasons as the QB5 on average.
Newton’s opponents in Week 1, the Dolphins, have improved their secondary since allowing the third-most fantasy points to QBs a season ago. However, they’re still the Dolphins until otherwise proven. Furthermore, Damien Harris’ injury could allow even more red zone looks for Newton on the ground.
Expectations are sky-high for Kyler Murray (QB14), as many expect him to take a year two leap similar to that of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Not saying it won’t happen, but he’ll certainly have a hard time kickstarting his quest to do so against the 49ers in Week 1.
The 49ers allowed the 10th-fewest points to QBs in 2019. While it’s worth noting Murray did perform admirably against San Fran a season ago, he also did close out the season averaging just 12.25 over four of his final five games.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.
1
Patrick Mahomes KC
vs. HOU
2
Russell Wilson SEA
@ ATL
3
Deshaun Watson HOU
@ KC
4
Lamar Jackson BAL
vs. CLE
5
Dak Prescott DAL
@ LAR
6
Drew Brees NO
vs. TB
7
Josh Allen BUF
vs. NYJ
8
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
@ NYG
9
Cam Newton NE
vs. MIA
10
Carson Wentz PHI
@ WAS
11
Tom Brady TB
@ NO
12
Aaron Rodgers GB
@ MIN
13
Matt Ryan ATL
vs. SEA
14
Kyler Murray ARI
@ SF
15
Jared Goff LAR
vs. DAL
16
Mitch Trubisky CHI
@ DET
17
Gardner Minshew JAC
vs. IND
18
Jimmy Garoppolo SF
vs. ARI
19
Matthew Stafford DET
vs. CHI
20
Derek Carr LV
@ CAR
21
Kirk Cousins MIN
vs. GB
22
Philip Rivers IND
@ JAC
23
Ryan Tannehill TEN
@ DEN
24
Tyrod Taylor LAC
@ CIN
25
Daniel Jones NYG
vs. PIT
26
Drew Lock DEN
vs. TEN
27
Joe Burrow CIN
vs. LAC
28
Dwayne Haskins WAS
vs. PHI
29
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
vs. LV
30
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
@ NE
31
Baker Mayfield CLE
@ BAL
32
Sam Darnold NYJ
@ BUF
33
Taysom Hill NO
vs. TB
34
Jalen Hurts PHI
@ WAS
35
Nick Foles CHI
@ DET
36
Jarrett Stidham NE
vs. MIA
37
Justin Herbert LAC
@ CIN
38
Phillip Walker CAR
vs. LV
– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Giants Claim 3 Players, Including Former Dolphins Starter: Report
- Giants a Favorite to Add Ex-Eagles CB With Ties to Team
- Giants Eyeing Reunion with Newly-Released QB: Report
- Giants Release Starting LB in Shocking Move: Report