Fantasy Football Week 1 QB Rankings: Is Cam Newton a QB1?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Cam Newton can regain his previous MVP form and if Kyler Murray is headed for a sophomore slump.

That, and much more below.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 1

By all accounts, Ben Roethlisberger (QB8) has looked better than ever at Steelers camp. Which is good news for fantasy owners, as the two-time Super Bowl Champion finished as QB3 in his most recent healthy season of 2018.

Roethlisberger gets himself a friendly welcome back to the Steelers’ lineup with a matchup against the Giants, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019.

Will Cam Newton (QB9) recapture his MVP form? Only time will tell. But frankly, that doesn’t matter from a fantasy perspective. Removing last year’s injury-riddled season from the equation, Newton has finished three of the last four seasons as the QB5 on average.

Newton’s opponents in Week 1, the Dolphins, have improved their secondary since allowing the third-most fantasy points to QBs a season ago. However, they’re still the Dolphins until otherwise proven. Furthermore, Damien Harris’ injury could allow even more red zone looks for Newton on the ground.

Expectations are sky-high for Kyler Murray (QB14), as many expect him to take a year two leap similar to that of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Not saying it won’t happen, but he’ll certainly have a hard time kickstarting his quest to do so against the 49ers in Week 1.

The 49ers allowed the 10th-fewest points to QBs in 2019. While it’s worth noting Murray did perform admirably against San Fran a season ago, he also did close out the season averaging just 12.25 over four of his final five games.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. HOU 2 Russell Wilson SEA @ ATL 3 Deshaun Watson HOU @ KC 4 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CLE 5 Dak Prescott DAL @ LAR 6 Drew Brees NO vs. TB 7 Josh Allen BUF vs. NYJ 8 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ NYG 9 Cam Newton NE vs. MIA 10 Carson Wentz PHI @ WAS 11 Tom Brady TB @ NO 12 Aaron Rodgers GB @ MIN 13 Matt Ryan ATL vs. SEA 14 Kyler Murray ARI @ SF 15 Jared Goff LAR vs. DAL 16 Mitch Trubisky CHI @ DET 17 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. IND 18 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. ARI 19 Matthew Stafford DET vs. CHI 20 Derek Carr LV @ CAR 21 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. GB 22 Philip Rivers IND @ JAC 23 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ DEN 24 Tyrod Taylor LAC @ CIN 25 Daniel Jones NYG vs. PIT 26 Drew Lock DEN vs. TEN 27 Joe Burrow CIN vs. LAC 28 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. PHI 29 Teddy Bridgewater CAR vs. LV 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ NE 31 Baker Mayfield CLE @ BAL 32 Sam Darnold NYJ @ BUF 33 Taysom Hill NO vs. TB 34 Jalen Hurts PHI @ WAS 35 Nick Foles CHI @ DET 36 Jarrett Stidham NE vs. MIA 37 Justin Herbert LAC @ CIN 38 Phillip Walker CAR vs. LV

