Fantasy Football Week 1 TE Rankings: Rob Gronkowski’s Return

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine Rob Gronkowski’s return to the gridiron and a second-year tight end that continues to be slept on.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 1
The Tennessee Titans allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends a season ago. Noah Fant (TE9) ranked as TE11 from Week 9 through Week 15 of last year, despite nearly half of those games coming with Brandon Allen as his quarterback.
Sounds like a good formula for success, especially with Drew Lock under center for the Broncos and Logan Ryan, the Titans’ former jack-of-all-trades, now in New York.
It’s easy to get excited about Rob Gronkowski (TE12) in the Tampa Bay offense. However, it was also easy to get excited about OJ Howard in the Tampa Bay offense last season, and we all saw how that went.
Obviously the two are on different levels, but Gronk’s potential volume has to be at least slightly concerning. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are going to eat up targets in the Bucs offense. Not to mention, the Saints defense surrendered the 11th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2019.
Gronk is still on the TE1-fringe as I expect the Bucs to try and highlight their new gadgets in week 1, especially in the redzone. But if he can’t hit paydirt, he has the chance to burn fantasy owners.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.
1
George Kittle SF
vs. ARI
2
Travis Kelce KC
vs. HOU
3
Mark Andrews BAL
vs. CLE
4
Tyler Higbee LAR
vs. DAL
5
Darren Waller LV
@ CAR
6
Zach Ertz PHI
@ WAS
7
Evan Engram NYG
vs. PIT
8
Hunter Henry LAC
@ CIN
9
Noah Fant DEN
vs. TEN
10
Hayden Hurst ATL
vs. SEA
11
Jared Cook NO
vs. TB
12
Rob Gronkowski TB
@ NO
13
Dallas Goedert PHI
@ WAS
14
Blake Jarwin DAL
@ LAR
15
Jack Doyle IND
@ JAC
16
Mike Gesicki MIA
@ NE
17
Austin Hooper CLE
@ BAL
18
Chris Herndon IV NYJ
@ BUF
19
T.J. Hockenson DET
vs. CHI
20
Jonnu Smith TEN
@ DEN
21
Tyler Eifert JAC
vs. IND
22
Eric Ebron PIT
@ NYG
23
Greg Olsen SEA
@ ATL
24
O.J. Howard TB
@ NO
25
Ian Thomas CAR
vs. LV
26
Kyle Rudolph MIN
vs. GB
27
Jimmy Graham CHI
@ DET
28
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
vs. GB
29
Will Dissly SEA
@ ATL
30
Jason Witten LV
@ CAR
31
Darren Fells HOU
@ KC
32
Dawson Knox BUF
vs. NYJ
33
C.J. Uzomah CIN
vs. LAC
34
David Njoku CLE
@ BAL
35
Robert Tonyan GB
@ MIN
36
Gerald Everett LAR
vs. DAL
37
Cole Kmet CHI
@ DET
38
Devin Asiasi NE
vs. MIA
39
Dalton Keene NE
vs. MIA
40
Jace Sternberger GB
@ MIN
41
Vance McDonald PIT
@ NYG
42
Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
vs. PHI
43
Jordan Akins HOU
@ KC
44
Dan Arnold ARI
@ SF
45
Nick Boyle BAL
vs. CLE
46
Adam Trautman NO
vs. TB
47
Kaden Smith NYG
vs. PIT
48
Cameron Brate TB
@ NO
49
Logan Thomas WAS
vs. PHI
50
Maxx Williams ARI
@ SF
51
Jacob Hollister SEA
@ ATL
