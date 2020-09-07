Fantasy Football Week 1 TE Rankings: Rob Gronkowski’s Return

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine Rob Gronkowski’s return to the gridiron and a second-year tight end that continues to be slept on.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 1

The Tennessee Titans allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends a season ago. Noah Fant (TE9) ranked as TE11 from Week 9 through Week 15 of last year, despite nearly half of those games coming with Brandon Allen as his quarterback.

Sounds like a good formula for success, especially with Drew Lock under center for the Broncos and Logan Ryan, the Titans’ former jack-of-all-trades, now in New York.

It’s easy to get excited about Rob Gronkowski (TE12) in the Tampa Bay offense. However, it was also easy to get excited about OJ Howard in the Tampa Bay offense last season, and we all saw how that went.

Obviously the two are on different levels, but Gronk’s potential volume has to be at least slightly concerning. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are going to eat up targets in the Bucs offense. Not to mention, the Saints defense surrendered the 11th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2019.

Gronk is still on the TE1-fringe as I expect the Bucs to try and highlight their new gadgets in week 1, especially in the redzone. But if he can’t hit paydirt, he has the chance to burn fantasy owners.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 George Kittle SF

    vs. ARI

    2

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    vs. HOU

    3

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    vs. CLE

    4

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    vs. DAL

    5

    		 Darren Waller LV

    @ CAR

    6

    		 Zach Ertz PHI

    @ WAS

    7

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    vs. PIT

    8

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    @ CIN

    9

    		 Noah Fant DEN

    vs. TEN

    10

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    vs. SEA

    11

    		 Jared Cook NO

    vs. TB

    12

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    @ NO

    13

    		 Dallas Goedert PHI

    @ WAS

    14

    		 Blake Jarwin DAL

    @ LAR

    15

    		 Jack Doyle IND

    @ JAC

    16

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    @ NE

    17

    		 Austin Hooper CLE

    @ BAL

    18

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    @ BUF

    19

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    vs. CHI

    20

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    @ DEN

    21

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC

    vs. IND

    22

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    @ NYG

    23

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    @ ATL

    24

    		 O.J. Howard TB

    @ NO

    25

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    vs. LV

    26

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    vs. GB

    27

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    @ DET

    28

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    vs. GB

    29

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    @ ATL

    30

    		 Jason Witten LV

    @ CAR

    31

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    @ KC

    32

    		 Dawson Knox BUF

    vs. NYJ

    33

    		 C.J. Uzomah CIN

    vs. LAC

    34

    		 David Njoku CLE

    @ BAL

    35

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    @ MIN

    36

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    vs. DAL

    37

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    @ DET

    38

    		 Devin Asiasi NE

    vs. MIA

    39

    		 Dalton Keene NE

    vs. MIA

    40

    		 Jace Sternberger GB

    @ MIN

    41

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    @ NYG

    42

    		 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

    vs. PHI

    43

    		 Jordan Akins HOU

    @ KC

    44

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    @ SF

    45

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    vs. CLE

    46

    		 Adam Trautman NO

    vs. TB

    47

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    vs. PIT

    48

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    @ NO

    49

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    vs. PHI

    50

    		 Maxx Williams ARI

    @ SF

    51

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    @ ATL

