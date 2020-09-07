Fantasy Football Week 1 TE Rankings: Rob Gronkowski’s Return

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine Rob Gronkowski’s return to the gridiron and a second-year tight end that continues to be slept on.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 1 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Tight End Outlook Week 1

The Tennessee Titans allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends a season ago. Noah Fant (TE9) ranked as TE11 from Week 9 through Week 15 of last year, despite nearly half of those games coming with Brandon Allen as his quarterback.

Sounds like a good formula for success, especially with Drew Lock under center for the Broncos and Logan Ryan, the Titans’ former jack-of-all-trades, now in New York.

It’s easy to get excited about Rob Gronkowski (TE12) in the Tampa Bay offense. However, it was also easy to get excited about OJ Howard in the Tampa Bay offense last season, and we all saw how that went.

Obviously the two are on different levels, but Gronk’s potential volume has to be at least slightly concerning. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are going to eat up targets in the Bucs offense. Not to mention, the Saints defense surrendered the 11th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2019.

Gronk is still on the TE1-fringe as I expect the Bucs to try and highlight their new gadgets in week 1, especially in the redzone. But if he can’t hit paydirt, he has the chance to burn fantasy owners.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks ]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF vs. ARI 2 Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU 3 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE 4 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. DAL 5 Darren Waller LV @ CAR 6 Zach Ertz PHI @ WAS 7 Evan Engram NYG vs. PIT 8 Hunter Henry LAC @ CIN 9 Noah Fant DEN vs. TEN 10 Hayden Hurst ATL vs. SEA 11 Jared Cook NO vs. TB 12 Rob Gronkowski TB @ NO 13 Dallas Goedert PHI @ WAS 14 Blake Jarwin DAL @ LAR 15 Jack Doyle IND @ JAC 16 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NE 17 Austin Hooper CLE @ BAL 18 Chris Herndon IV NYJ @ BUF 19 T.J. Hockenson DET vs. CHI 20 Jonnu Smith TEN @ DEN 21 Tyler Eifert JAC vs. IND 22 Eric Ebron PIT @ NYG 23 Greg Olsen SEA @ ATL 24 O.J. Howard TB @ NO 25 Ian Thomas CAR vs. LV 26 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. GB 27 Jimmy Graham CHI @ DET 28 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. GB 29 Will Dissly SEA @ ATL 30 Jason Witten LV @ CAR 31 Darren Fells HOU @ KC 32 Dawson Knox BUF vs. NYJ 33 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs. LAC 34 David Njoku CLE @ BAL 35 Robert Tonyan GB @ MIN 36 Gerald Everett LAR vs. DAL 37 Cole Kmet CHI @ DET 38 Devin Asiasi NE vs. MIA 39 Dalton Keene NE vs. MIA 40 Jace Sternberger GB @ MIN 41 Vance McDonald PIT @ NYG 42 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. PHI 43 Jordan Akins HOU @ KC 44 Dan Arnold ARI @ SF 45 Nick Boyle BAL vs. CLE 46 Adam Trautman NO vs. TB 47 Kaden Smith NYG vs. PIT 48 Cameron Brate TB @ NO 49 Logan Thomas WAS vs. PHI 50 Maxx Williams ARI @ SF 51 Jacob Hollister SEA @ ATL

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.