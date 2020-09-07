Fantasy Football Week 1 WR Rankings: DeAndre Hopkins’ Tough Debut

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss JuJu Smith-Schuster’s return to fantasy relevance. Plus, DeAndre Hopkins’ not-so-friendly Arizona Cardinals debut.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 1 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 1
To call JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s (WR6) 2019 campaign a disappointment would be putting it lightly. A year removed from ranking top-six league-wide in both receptions and yards, Smith-Schuster plummeted to WR62 in fantasy points per game (9.4) last year. However, a slew of injuries and catching passes from the likes of Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges will do that to a player’s production.
Not only is JuJu a full go now, but so is his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who returns from a surgically repaired elbow. Smith-Schuster faces off against the New York Giants in Week 1, who last season allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers. Their secondary will also be without DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal and Xavier McKinney when they take the field on Monday night.
If you drafted DeAndre Hopkins (WR12) you’re not sitting him, nor should you, as Nuk averaged the fifth-most points in PPR-scoring formats a season ago. However, fantasy owners are met with a less than desirable Week 1 matchup for their star receiver.
The 49ers surrendered the 11th-fewest fantasy points to wideouts last season and allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game to the position. Not to mention, there are plenty of mouths to feed in the Arizona offense, potentially eating into Hopkins’ typical volume.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
- [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.
1
Michael Thomas NO
vs. TB
2
Davante Adams GB
@ MIN
3
Chris Godwin TB
@ NO
4
Tyreek Hill KC
vs. HOU
5
Julio Jones ATL
vs. SEA
6
J. Smith-Schuster PIT
@ NYG
7
Adam Thielen MIN
vs. GB
8
Mike Evans TB
@ NO
9
Amari Cooper DAL
@ LAR
10
Kenny Golladay DET
vs. CHI
11
Allen Robinson CHI
@ DET
12
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
@ SF
13
Cooper Kupp LAR
vs. DAL
14
D.J. Moore CAR
vs. LV
15
Keenan Allen LAC
@ CIN
16
Calvin Ridley ATL
vs. SEA
17
Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
@ BAL
18
Stefon Diggs BUF
vs. NYJ
19
A.J. Brown TEN
@ DEN
20
Terry McLaurin WAS
vs. PHI
21
Julian Edelman NE
vs. MIA
22
Robert Woods LAR
vs. DAL
23
D.K. Metcalf SEA
@ ATL
24
Courtland Sutton DEN
vs. TEN
25
Tyler Lockett SEA
@ ATL
26
D.J. Chark JAC
vs. IND
27
Anthony Miller CHI
@ DET
28
Deebo Samuel SF
vs. ARI
29
T.Y. Hilton IND
@ JAC
30
Tyler Boyd CIN
vs. LAC
31
Jarvis Landry CLE
@ BAL
32
Michael Gallup DAL
@ LAR
33
DeVante Parker MIA
@ NE
34
Jamison Crowder NYJ
@ BUF
35
A.J. Green CIN
vs. LAC
36
Marquise Brown BAL
vs. CLE
37
Will Fuller HOU
@ KC
38
Diontae Johnson PIT
@ NYG
39
Sterling Shepard NYG
vs. PIT
40
John Brown BUF
vs. NYJ
41
Brandin Cooks HOU
@ KC
42
Darius Slayton NYG
vs. PIT
43
Marvin Jones DET
vs. CHI
44
Emmanuel Sanders NO
vs. TB
45
Christian Kirk ARI
@ SF
46
Henry Ruggs III LV
@ CAR
47
Golden Tate NYG
vs. PIT
48
Parris Campbell IND
@ JAC
49
Jerry Jeudy DEN
vs. TEN
50
CeeDee Lamb DAL
@ LAR
51
Robby Anderson CAR
vs. LV
52
Mecole Hardman KC
vs. HOU
53
DeSean Jackson PHI
@ WAS
54
Preston Williams MIA
@ NE
55
Mike Williams LAC
@ CIN
56
N’Keal Harry NE
vs. MIA
57
Sammy Watkins KC
vs. HOU
58
Larry Fitzgerald ARI
@ SF
59
Steven Sims Jr, WAS
vs. PHI
60
Breshad Perriman NYJ
@ BUF
61
Justin Jefferson MIN
vs. GB
62
Allen Lazard GB
@ MIN
63
Randall Cobb HOU
@ KC
64
Michael Pittman Jr. IND
@ JAC
65
Hunter Renfrow LV
@ CAR
66
Dede Westbrook JAC
vs. IND
67
Brandon Aiyuk SF
vs. ARI
68
Cole Beasley BUF
vs. NYJ
69
Bryan Edwards LV
@ CAR
70
Curtis Samuel CAR
vs. LV
71
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
vs. IND
72
Corey Davis TEN
@ DEN
73
KJ Hamler DEN
vs. TEN
74
James Washington PIT
@ NYG
75
Danny Amendola DET
vs. CHI
76
Van Jefferson LAR
vs. DAL
77
Denzel Mims NYJ
@ BUF
78
John Ross CIN
vs. LAC
79
Russell Gage ATL
vs. SEA
80
Chase Claypool PIT
@ NYG
81
Tee Higgins CIN
vs. LAC
82
A. Gandy-Golden WAS
vs. PHI
83
Josh Reynolds LAR
vs. DAL
84
Adam Humphries TEN
@ DEN
– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs
- Giants Claim 3 Players, Including Former Dolphins Starter: Report
- Giants a Favorite to Add Ex-Eagles CB With Ties to Team
- Giants Eyeing Reunion with Newly-Released QB: Report