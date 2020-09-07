Fantasy Football Week 1 WR Rankings: DeAndre Hopkins’ Tough Debut

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss JuJu Smith-Schuster’s return to fantasy relevance. Plus, DeAndre Hopkins’ not-so-friendly Arizona Cardinals debut.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 1 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 1

To call JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s (WR6) 2019 campaign a disappointment would be putting it lightly. A year removed from ranking top-six league-wide in both receptions and yards, Smith-Schuster plummeted to WR62 in fantasy points per game (9.4) last year. However, a slew of injuries and catching passes from the likes of Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges will do that to a player’s production.

Not only is JuJu a full go now, but so is his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who returns from a surgically repaired elbow. Smith-Schuster faces off against the New York Giants in Week 1, who last season allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers. Their secondary will also be without DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal and Xavier McKinney when they take the field on Monday night.

If you drafted DeAndre Hopkins (WR12) you’re not sitting him, nor should you, as Nuk averaged the fifth-most points in PPR-scoring formats a season ago. However, fantasy owners are met with a less than desirable Week 1 matchup for their star receiver.

The 49ers surrendered the 11th-fewest fantasy points to wideouts last season and allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game to the position. Not to mention, there are plenty of mouths to feed in the Arizona offense, potentially eating into Hopkins’ typical volume.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks ]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Michael Thomas NO vs. TB 2 Davante Adams GB @ MIN 3 Chris Godwin TB @ NO 4 Tyreek Hill KC vs. HOU 5 Julio Jones ATL vs. SEA 6 J. Smith-Schuster PIT @ NYG 7 Adam Thielen MIN vs. GB 8 Mike Evans TB @ NO 9 Amari Cooper DAL @ LAR 10 Kenny Golladay DET vs. CHI 11 Allen Robinson CHI @ DET 12 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ SF 13 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. DAL 14 D.J. Moore CAR vs. LV 15 Keenan Allen LAC @ CIN 16 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. SEA 17 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ BAL 18 Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYJ 19 A.J. Brown TEN @ DEN 20 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI 21 Julian Edelman NE vs. MIA 22 Robert Woods LAR vs. DAL 23 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ ATL 24 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. TEN 25 Tyler Lockett SEA @ ATL 26 D.J. Chark JAC vs. IND 27 Anthony Miller CHI @ DET 28 Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI 29 T.Y. Hilton IND @ JAC 30 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. LAC 31 Jarvis Landry CLE @ BAL 32 Michael Gallup DAL @ LAR 33 DeVante Parker MIA @ NE 34 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ BUF 35 A.J. Green CIN vs. LAC 36 Marquise Brown BAL vs. CLE 37 Will Fuller HOU @ KC 38 Diontae Johnson PIT @ NYG 39 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. PIT 40 John Brown BUF vs. NYJ 41 Brandin Cooks HOU @ KC 42 Darius Slayton NYG vs. PIT 43 Marvin Jones DET vs. CHI 44 Emmanuel Sanders NO vs. TB 45 Christian Kirk ARI @ SF 46 Henry Ruggs III LV @ CAR 47 Golden Tate NYG vs. PIT 48 Parris Campbell IND @ JAC 49 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. TEN 50 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ LAR 51 Robby Anderson CAR vs. LV 52 Mecole Hardman KC vs. HOU 53 DeSean Jackson PHI @ WAS 54 Preston Williams MIA @ NE 55 Mike Williams LAC @ CIN 56 N’Keal Harry NE vs. MIA 57 Sammy Watkins KC vs. HOU 58 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ SF 59 Steven Sims Jr, WAS vs. PHI 60 Breshad Perriman NYJ @ BUF 61 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB 62 Allen Lazard GB @ MIN 63 Randall Cobb HOU @ KC 64 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ JAC 65 Hunter Renfrow LV @ CAR 66 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. IND 67 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI 68 Cole Beasley BUF vs. NYJ 69 Bryan Edwards LV @ CAR 70 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. LV 71 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs. IND 72 Corey Davis TEN @ DEN 73 KJ Hamler DEN vs. TEN 74 James Washington PIT @ NYG 75 Danny Amendola DET vs. CHI 76 Van Jefferson LAR vs. DAL 77 Denzel Mims NYJ @ BUF 78 John Ross CIN vs. LAC 79 Russell Gage ATL vs. SEA 80 Chase Claypool PIT @ NYG 81 Tee Higgins CIN vs. LAC 82 A. Gandy-Golden WAS vs. PHI 83 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. DAL 84 Adam Humphries TEN @ DEN

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.