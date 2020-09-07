Fantasy Football Week 1 WR Rankings: DeAndre Hopkins’ Tough Debut

Fantasy Football Week 1 WR Rankings: DeAndre Hopkins’ Tough Debut

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football WR Rankings Week 1

Getty Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss JuJu Smith-Schuster’s return to fantasy relevance. Plus, DeAndre Hopkins’ not-so-friendly Arizona Cardinals debut.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 1 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 1

To call JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s (WR6) 2019 campaign a disappointment would be putting it lightly. A year removed from ranking top-six league-wide in both receptions and yards, Smith-Schuster plummeted to WR62 in fantasy points per game (9.4) last year. However, a slew of injuries and catching passes from the likes of Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges will do that to a player’s production.

Not only is JuJu a full go now, but so is his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who returns from a surgically repaired elbow. Smith-Schuster faces off against the New York Giants in Week 1, who last season allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers. Their secondary will also be without DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal and Xavier McKinney when they take the field on Monday night.

If you drafted DeAndre Hopkins (WR12) you’re not sitting him, nor should you, as Nuk averaged the fifth-most points in PPR-scoring formats a season ago. However, fantasy owners are met with a less than desirable Week 1 matchup for their star receiver.

The 49ers surrendered the 11th-fewest fantasy points to wideouts last season and allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game to the position. Not to mention, there are plenty of mouths to feed in the Arizona offense, potentially eating into Hopkins’ typical volume.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Michael Thomas NO

    vs. TB

    2

    		 Davante Adams GB

    @ MIN

    3

    		 Chris Godwin TB

    @ NO

    4

    		 Tyreek Hill KC

    vs. HOU

    5

    		 Julio Jones ATL

    vs. SEA

    6

    		 J. Smith-Schuster PIT

    @ NYG

    7

    		 Adam Thielen MIN

    vs. GB

    8

    		 Mike Evans TB

    @ NO

    9

    		 Amari Cooper DAL

    @ LAR

    10

    		 Kenny Golladay DET

    vs. CHI

    11

    		 Allen Robinson CHI

    @ DET

    12

    		 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

    @ SF

    13

    		 Cooper Kupp LAR

    vs. DAL

    14

    		 D.J. Moore CAR

    vs. LV

    15

    		 Keenan Allen LAC

    @ CIN

    16

    		 Calvin Ridley ATL

    vs. SEA

    17

    		 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

    @ BAL

    18

    		 Stefon Diggs BUF

    vs. NYJ

    19

    		 A.J. Brown TEN

    @ DEN

    20

    		 Terry McLaurin WAS

    vs. PHI

    21

    		 Julian Edelman NE

    vs. MIA

    22

    		 Robert Woods LAR

    vs. DAL

    23

    		 D.K. Metcalf SEA

    @ ATL

    24

    		 Courtland Sutton DEN

    vs. TEN

    25

    		 Tyler Lockett SEA

    @ ATL

    26

    		 D.J. Chark JAC

    vs. IND

    27

    		 Anthony Miller CHI

    @ DET

    28

    		 Deebo Samuel SF

    vs. ARI

    29

    		 T.Y. Hilton IND

    @ JAC

    30

    		 Tyler Boyd CIN

    vs. LAC

    31

    		 Jarvis Landry CLE

    @ BAL

    32

    		 Michael Gallup DAL

    @ LAR

    33

    		 DeVante Parker MIA

    @ NE

    34

    		 Jamison Crowder NYJ

    @ BUF

    35

    		 A.J. Green CIN

    vs. LAC

    36

    		 Marquise Brown BAL

    vs. CLE

    37

    		 Will Fuller HOU

    @ KC

    38

    		 Diontae Johnson PIT

    @ NYG

    39

    		 Sterling Shepard NYG

    vs. PIT

    40

    		 John Brown BUF

    vs. NYJ

    41

    		 Brandin Cooks HOU

    @ KC

    42

    		 Darius Slayton NYG

    vs. PIT

    43

    		 Marvin Jones DET

    vs. CHI

    44

    		 Emmanuel Sanders NO

    vs. TB

    45

    		 Christian Kirk ARI

    @ SF

    46

    		 Henry Ruggs III LV

    @ CAR

    47

    		 Golden Tate NYG

    vs. PIT

    48

    		 Parris Campbell IND

    @ JAC

    49

    		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

    vs. TEN

    50

    		 CeeDee Lamb DAL

    @ LAR

    51

    		 Robby Anderson CAR

    vs. LV

    52

    		 Mecole Hardman KC

    vs. HOU

    53

    		 DeSean Jackson PHI

    @ WAS

    54

    		 Preston Williams MIA

    @ NE

    55

    		 Mike Williams LAC

    @ CIN

    56

    		 N’Keal Harry NE

    vs. MIA

    57

    		 Sammy Watkins KC

    vs. HOU

    58

    		 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

    @ SF

    59

    		 Steven Sims Jr, WAS

    vs. PHI

    60

    		 Breshad Perriman NYJ

    @ BUF

    61

    		 Justin Jefferson MIN

    vs. GB

    62

    		 Allen Lazard GB

    @ MIN

    63

    		 Randall Cobb HOU

    @ KC

    64

    		 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

    @ JAC

    65

    		 Hunter Renfrow LV

    @ CAR

    66

    		 Dede Westbrook JAC

    vs. IND

    67

    		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

    vs. ARI

    68

    		 Cole Beasley BUF

    vs. NYJ

    69

    		 Bryan Edwards LV

    @ CAR

    70

    		 Curtis Samuel CAR

    vs. LV

    71

    		 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

    vs. IND

    72

    		 Corey Davis TEN

    @ DEN

    73

    		 KJ Hamler DEN

    vs. TEN

    74

    		 James Washington PIT

    @ NYG

    75

    		 Danny Amendola DET

    vs. CHI

    76

    		 Van Jefferson LAR

    vs. DAL

    77

    		 Denzel Mims NYJ

    @ BUF

    78

    		 John Ross CIN

    vs. LAC

    79

    		 Russell Gage ATL

    vs. SEA

    80

    		 Chase Claypool PIT

    @ NYG

    81

    		 Tee Higgins CIN

    vs. LAC

    82

    		 A. Gandy-Golden WAS

    vs. PHI

    83

    		 Josh Reynolds LAR

    vs. DAL

    84

    		 Adam Humphries TEN

    @ DEN

– For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , , ,