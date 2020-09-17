Fantasy Trade Talk: Mike Evans Among Buy-Low Targets

It’s never too early to make a viable trade in fantasy. Player values shift from week-to-week and making deals is sometimes the best way to stay ahead of the competition.

Let’s take a look at some players who should be targeted in trades and some who should be considered a sell-high.

Buy: Mike Evans

Evans was a game-time decision for Week 1 and while he suited up, he didn’t impress. He only netted four targets from Brady, making his only catch late in the game for a two-yard touchdown. Much of that was a result of cornerback Marshon Lattimore blanketing him, though hamstring injury certainly didn’t help.

All of this, as well as his short argument with Brady on the sidelines during the first half, may make fantasy owners worry but fear not. Evans is still expected to be a major part of the gameplan. He’s had rough outings against New Orleans in the past and bounced back.

The former No. 7 overall pick has gained 1,000 in each of his first six seasons, something only Randy Moss has done, as Football Outsiders highlights in their 2020 version of the almanac. Expect him to get seven-straight, which would be the record, with Brady at the helm.

Sell: Chris Carson

Carson delighted many who started him in Week 1, scoring two touchdowns. He was a factor in the passing game, as Russell Wilson looked his way six times. However, he only netted 21 yards on six carries.

Teammate Carlos Hyde received seven carries and played 18 snaps. Carson had 28 snaps with fellow running back Travis Homer getting 12.

The Seahawks appear set on keeping Carson fresh and this appears more of a timeshare than originally believed. Carson is still an RB2, though if there’s a player in your league willing to pay top price for him, listen to the offer.

Sell: Peyton Barber

Barber, who was on no one’s fantasy radar before his two-touchdown Week 1, may not fetch you much in a trade but this is likely the point in the season where he’s at his high value for fantasy trades. As Ben Standig and I chatted about on this week’s DesktopGM, this is a timeshare in Washington. Barber and JD McKissis each received 29 snaps in the win over the Eagles while rookie Antonio Gibson saw 20.

Barber may be the goal line back but he’s the goal line back for a team that’s going to score 17-20 points per game. Sell high if you can.

Buy: Ronald Jones

Talk all offseason about how Ronald Jones III was going to be the man in Tampa Bay came to a halt with the addition of Leonard Fournette. Yet, Jones was at least the lead guy on Sunday. He played 31 snaps, which was 48% of the plays, and netted 17 carries and three targets. Fournette only played eight snaps, seeing five carries and one target, and LeSean McCoy, who didn’t receive a carry but was targeted once, saw 24 snaps.

Fournette’s responsibilities are likely to grow as the season progresses, though it’s likely that his extra slices of the offense will come at the expense of McCoy rather than Jones. The former USC trojan is a matchup-dependent RB2, though check to see if rival fantasy owners view him as less than that and a trade opportunity may be present.