Fighter Pleads Guilty in Child Sexual Exploitation Case, UFC Star Says: ‘Just Hang Him’

On Monday, former UFC fighter Abel Trujillo was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in a child sexual exploitation case, according to a report by 9 News, and UFC commentator and fighter Dan Hardy had some harsh words for “Killa.”

According to the report, Trujillo, who was arrested in July 2019 in connection to the case, admitted to sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl on social media. In March, Trujillo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of promoting obscenity, 9 News reported. Three felony charges were dismissed.

MMA Junkie reported that the 16-year-old girl accused Trujillo of sending “pictures of his genitalia and videos of him masturbating after friending her on Instagram and Snapchat in March 2018.”

Trujillo confessed that “he has had multiple conversations with females under the age of 18” and admitted that he sent nude photos, 9 News reported.

“The Outlaw” was unhappy with Trujillo only receiving two years probation for the charge. Hardy took to Twitter on Thursday, writing, “How do you get probation for that s***. Just hang him and be done with it. He should have no right to oxygen anymore.”

How do you get probation for that shit. Just hang him and be done with it. He should have no right to oxygen anymore. ☠️ — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 3, 2020

One fan responded to The Outlaw’s strong reaction, writing, “As messed up as this guy is, I think a death penalty goes too far. Maybe long term imprisonment would unscrew his mind a bit.” Hardy responded, “You can’t unscrew that kind of sickness.”

As messed up as this guy is, I think a death penalty goes too far. Maybe long term imprisonment would unscrew his mind abit. — Bearded Luke Rockhold (@Bearded_Rockhod) September 3, 2020

Trujillo Has Nearly 25 Professional Fights & Has Fought in the UFC 11 Times

Killa has a professional MMA record of 15-8 with one no contest. He made his pro debut in 2009 and he fought in smaller promotions until he was signed to the UFC in 2012. He entered the Octagon for the first time with a record of 9-4. He won his debut fight, defeating Marcus LeVesseur by second-round TKO. In his next fight, he met Khabib Nurmagomedov and lost a lopsided unanimous decision.

Trujillo would go on to fight nine more times in the promotion, defeating the likes of Jamie Varner and Gleison Tibau and losing to competitors including Tony Ferguson and James Vick. His last professional MMA fight was on December 16, 2017, when he dropped a unanimous decision to John Makdessi during UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos.

Hardy Hasn’t Competed in MMA for Almost 8 Years, Hasn’t Closed the Door on a UFC Return

The Outlaw, 38, hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since 2012 when he defeated Amir Sadollah by unanimous decision during UFC on Fuel TV: Struve vs. Miocic. With a professional record of 25-10 and one no contest, Hardy has fought many top names in MMA.

In his 10 fights inside the Octagon, he defeated names like Mike Swick, Marcus Davis and Duane Ludwig. He started his UFC career with four straight wins, earning himself a welterweight title shot against then-champ Georges St-Pierre. The Outlaw dropped the fight by unanimous decision. That loss was followed by three more defeats, including a KO loss to Carlos Condit.

Hardy would then go on to win his next two fights in the UFC. In 2013, The Outlaw was diagnosed with the heart condition Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome. Hardy announced in 2018 that he was medically cleared to fight, and in August 2019 he said that was planning on reentering the USADA testing pool. It is unclear if Hardy will fight again.

