How to Stream Giants vs Bears Without Cable for Free

The Chicago Bears (1-0) will host the New York Giants (0-1) in their home opener at Soldier Field Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Giants vs Bears online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including New York, Chicago and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Giants vs Bears live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Giants vs Bears live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Giants vs Bears live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Giants vs Bears live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Giants vs Bears live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Giants vs Bears live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Giants vs Bears Preview

After a brutally slow start Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears got it going in the fourth quarter in a big way. Trailing 23-6 heading into the fourth, Trubisky rallied the troops, throwing three touchdowns in the final 15:00, capped by a gorgeous 27-yard pass to wideout Anthony Miller down the right sideline. The Bears won, 27-23, and Club Dub got going on opening day for the first time since 2013.

Miller in particular had a breakout game for the Bears, leading the team in receiving with 76 yards on four catches to go with the game winner. While Miller shined in last week’s win, it was wideout Allen Robinson who blasted the Giants last year. Robinson caught six passes for 131 yards and a score in the team’s 2019 victory. The wideout is currently amidst contract talks with the Bears, and he has expressed frustration about the way things have been going, so Robinson is looking to light up the Giants secondary yet again. If both he and Miller get going, look out.

As for New York, the Giants lost their Week 1 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-16. When it was all said and done, quarterback Daniel Jones finished 26-41 for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times, and his line was unable to help Saquon Barkley get anything going.

After one week, the Giants are ranked dead last in terms of offensive line production, and that doesn’t bode well considering what they’re about to face at Soldier Field. Barkley is coming off one of the worst games of his career, rushing for a paltry six yards on 15 carries. If he doesn’t have a bounce back game Sunday, the Giants will be in major trouble.

The Bears will reportedly have their defensive line fully intact for the first time this season after free agent pass rusher Robert Quinn began practicing with the team this week. Quinn missed last week’s game against the Lions, and he should make this Bears’ defensive line more explosive than ever, which is a terrifying thought if you’re Jones.

All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack had a strip-sack of Jones last season, and Bears fans have been waiting to see what having Quinn’s presence does in terms of freeing up Mack, Akiem Hicks and the rest of the line.

The Bears are 1-1 against the Giants over the last two seasons, losing in overtime in 2018, and winning 19-14 in Soldier Field last year. There will be no fans in attendance.

