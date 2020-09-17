15 Best Gifts for Golfers Who Have Everything

Golf gifts are wildly popular throughout the entire year, and especially so with the holiday season rapidly approaching.
But what are the best gifts for golfers who have everything? You need to get a little creative in finding the perfect unique gifts and we’ve come up with a list below to help make your decision easier. We’ve got everything from unique golf accessories, equipment, gear, gadgets, and more.
The Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch combines style, comfort and performance in one of the brand’s most popular models. Garmin is widely considered a top player in making the best GPS golf watches.
The watch provides accurate yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green, as well as shot distances. The AutoShot Round Analyzer, which tracks your shots, measures distance and records shot locations so you can assess your round when you’re done. You can also attach a Garmin TruSwing sensor to your club which will track your swing so you can get instant feedback on your swing. The S20 also has a Green View Display, which shows you the exact shape and layout of the green.
The S20 has over 40,000 pre-loaded international golf courses (with free updates). The bright screen is high-resolution and golf glove-friendly to the touch. It will also alert you when you get smartphone notifications and comes with a lithium polymer battery.
Personalized items make great gifts for golfers who have everything, and these Callaway HEX Diablo Golf Balls can be personalized with up to three lines of text with a maximum of 17 characters per line.
The golf balls are two-piece construction with a strong durable cover. They are designed to reduce spin on drives.
The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) is compact and delivers accurate swing measurements while providing instant analysis to help improve your game.
The MLM uses your mobile device and the included free app software to video record your swing. The Shot Tracer Technology tracks your ball flight, while giving instant replays with stats. Other highlights include smart club recognition, bag mapping to help you choose the proper club, and the shot library which catalogs the stats for all of your shots.
The Rapsodo MLM uses radar Doppler tracking and measures carry/total distance, ball speed, club head speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.
Measuring 5.3 inches long by 3 inches wide by 1.6 inches high, the MLM comes with a carrying case and a USB-C cable. Note: The MLM is for outdoor use only and can’t be used with a net.
While compact when collapsed, the Callaway Golf Cart Cooler has plenty of space when storing beverages at it can hold 12 12-ounce cans or nine (9) 750ml bottles. It collapses to three inches when not in use. The dimensions are nine by 11 inches when in use.
Featuring an insulated, welded liner that won’t leak, the cooler is designed to fit in the basket of most golf carts. It has a zippered top with an easy-access velcro pocket and a carrying strap.
If your favorite golfer on your gift list enjoys wine, then the Amlong Crystal Decanter is a perfect choice as it features a golf ball as a stopper.
The decanter holds 58 ounces and is made of lead-free crystal. It measures 7.5 inches in diameter and 10.5 inches high.
Looking for something to drink that wine from? Check out the “This Is How I Roll” wine glass from Sip & Celebrate. The stemless glass holds 21 ounces.
If you got a football fan who also likes to hit the links, take a look at the Team Golf NFL Stand Bag, which available in most teams in vivid colors.
Lightweight and stylish, this bag will surely help an NFL fan show off their team pride on the golf course. It has a 14-way top with full-length dividers, an integrated top handle, and two liff assist handles. There are five zippered pockets for apparel and golf accessories, a valuables pocket, and an insulated cooler.
Made of durable nylon, the bag also features spring-action legs, a dual-strap carrying system, a rain hood, an umbrella holder, and a towel ring.
The Fiberbuilt Center-Hitting Performance Golf Mat is highlighted by its compatibility to both right- and left-handed players.
The mat is divided into three parts. There are two 4 by 4 feet performance turf stance mats on the each end and one 4 feet by 1 foot grass panel with four tee holes in the middle. The mat measures a total of 4 feet by 9 feet. The performance turf stance mats are compatible with all golf shoes, while the “tee box” hitting panel is durable enough to withstand over 300,000 swings before showing any wear. There’s also a sturdy non-slip rubber base.
The mat will get you the same feel you’d get on a real course as it allows you to swing down and through with your irons without bouncing them on the turf, which could lead to arm injuries. The hitting panel has four tee locations.
The Net Return Home Series V2 is ideal for the golfer who has everything, has the space, and can’t get to the driving range for some reason or another. Or that golf nut who wants to get practice swings in whenever they want in the garage or backyard.
The net can handle 250,000 shots at up to 200 miles per hour over its lifespan and returns the golf balls back to you automatically thanks to the unique “S” shape design. The net itself is made of commercial grade polyester and is UV treated so it’s suitable for outdoor use, too. It attaches to a sturdy 1 1/2-inch tubular steel frame, while the included sandbags help with support.
Setting up in minutes, the Home Series V2 measures 7 feet wide by 7 feet high by 3 1/2 feet deep, the net is compact enough to use in most garages and homes.
Purchasing a SkyTrak SIG10 Home Golf Simulator will make you the star of the holiday season as it has to be one of the top gifts for golfers who have everything. It’s arguably one of most popular home golf simulators on the market right now.
The Sky Trak launch monitor is about as accurate as you’ll find and it tracks a number of swing measurements, including launch angle, back spin, and carry distance. The large screen (8-feet-4 high by 10-feet-10 wide by 5 feet deep) shows 100 percent of the image — unlike other models — in full HD with life-like graphics. The protective metal case is laser cut from 13-gauge steel and has adjustable leveling legs.
The software allows you to simulate play at 12 famous courses worldwide. There’s also a 3D driving range, single or multi-player competitions for longest drive and closest to the pin, custom weather settings, skills assessment, and target practice. It will track your progress and gives immediate feedback and critique.
Other features included are an Optoma EH412ST Projector, a shield floor mount enclosure that allows you to place the projector on the ground rather than hang it from the ceiling, a Fairway Series Golf Mat (5 feet by 5 feet), a landing pad turf, and a protective side barrier netting. The bundle comes with a Fairway Series mat which measures 5 feet by 5 feet, but you have the option to upgrade.
You’ll need a room with the minimum dimensions of 12 feet wide, 16 feet long, and 9 feet high.
It’s not always 85 degrees and sunny out on the course. It can get cold, especially in the winter months and mornings. So the FootJoy WinterSof Golf Gloves are just what the golfer who plays in chillier temperatures needs.
Sold in pairs, the gloves feature a water-resistant Sure-Grip Autosuede knit palm so you’ll be in complete control of the club in colder conditions. The Weather-Shield foam fleece on the back of the glove is windproof and designed to retain warmth. The extended knit cuff also helps keep wind out and warm in.
The FootJoy Women’s WinterSog Winter Gloves are also available.
The Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX Utility Club is highly playable as it’s easy to hit and promotes more distance and forgiveness than you would get from a traditional iron. These clubs are perfect for players who have trouble hitting a driver or fairway wood off the tee.
Some of its top features include hollow body construction that promotes distance and forgiveness, a high-strength steel face which helps create faster balls speeds on impact, and a V-shaped sole that provides better turf interaction for cleaner contact.
The optimized lower Center of Gravity allows for easy launch yet less spin.
Now the golfer on your gift list might have a bunch of clubs, but utility and driving irons might be something new.
Finding gifts for golfers who have everything can be a difficult task, but the FootJoy Golf Sandals could be that unique find.
Made of durable, yet soft, synthetic leather, the sandals have a full toe area and instep with a standard heel. The adjustable velcro straps provide a custom fit.
As for traction, the rubber sole has six spikes for maximum grip on all surfaces.
The hardcover book “Remarkable Golf Courses,” written by Iain T. Spagg, is a perfect gift selection for the golf lover as it features some of the most unique courses in the world.
Perfect for the coffee table and certainly a conversation starter, Spagg takes you around the globe to dozens of courses that surely the die-hard golfers will be adding to their bucket lists.
The Sun Mountain Speed GX Golf Push Cart is one their better selling models as it features maintenance-free wheels and newly added larger console which can hold golf accessories and valuables like a cell phone.
The upper bag bracket is designed to fit stand bag leg mechanisms. Equipped with three 12-inch diameter wheels, the Speed Cart is easy to maneuver all over the course on all terrains. The E-Z Latch System allows you to quickly fold the cart for storing and adjusting the handle height for different sized users.
It measures 37 inches by 16 inches by 13 inches when folded and it weighs just over 17 pounds.
Arguably one of the most popular golf training aids on the market, the SKLZ Gold Flex is designed to build strength and improve your tempo and overall swing. Any golfer on your gift list will surely enjoy receiving this.
It’s easy to use, simply swing the gold flex back and forth without stopping at the impact position. That’s it.
The 2.5 pound weighted head will help you develop more power so you’ll get that always-welcomed extra yardage on your drives. And the flex will give a lag during use, which will help develop your tempo. The Gold Flex helps in all aspects of your mechanics and will aid in improving your overall game.