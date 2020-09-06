Last weekend, former Georgetown men’s basketball head coach John Thompson died at 78 years old an so did actor, Chadwick Boseman.

VideoVideo related to nfl hall of famer opens up about chadwick boseman, john thompson’s death 2020-09-06T01:02:33-04:00

Thompson became the first African American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship when the Hoyas beat the University of Houston Cougars in the 1984 NCAA National Championship game.

A Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Thompson retired from coaching in 1999 and cited marital issues, according to the New York Times. During his tenure at Georgetown, he coached several NBA first-round picks including Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Sleepy Floyd and Allen Iverson.

Chadwick Boseman, the star of Marvel’s Black Panther, died at the age of 43.

Boseman’s cause of death was colon cancer, which he battled in secret over the past four years. also took on other acting roles including Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Mashall in Marshall.

“I met Chadwick,” NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk told me this week on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I met the legend Coach Thompson and obviously any death you know, you take it hard. But for a lot of guys, Coach Thompson touched a lot of young men. In sports sometimes people don’t understand and — how sports for a lot of us coaches to the guys that grow up fatherless or for the majority of us, a lot of guys are…let’s just say that their father was incarcerated or wasn’t around. That coach was like dad. And even for the ones that had a father, you went to college, you went to Georgetown — he was your extended father [laughs], and he meant so much man, and I’m talking about a POWERFUL man. I’m talking about just a force. When you saw the stoic… that guy standing when he stood up on the sideline, it was just impressive. The respect that he got from his players and he’s really going to be missed man.”

John Thompson was a third-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 1964 NBA Draft and was Bill Russell’s backup.

In his NBA career, Thompson averaged 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 74 games played. Thompson retired from basketball in 1966 to focus on coaching. Before retiring, he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in their expansion draft in 1966, as was the late Jerry Sloan, who later became head coach of the Utah Jazz after his playing career. Sloan also died this year at age 78.