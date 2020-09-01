Jordi Alba Shows Off New Look in Barcelona Training

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has been spotted with a fresh look after returning to first-team training this week.

Que poca o nula confianza me inspiras chaval pero si @RonaldKoeman decidió que tienes que estar, pues quien seré yo para contradecirle @JordiAlba pic.twitter.com/yqN0Uwc4vn — ƁƖαηcσƝσƐѕUηαOρcισ́η (@ebneuo) September 1, 2020

The left-back has returned to the club ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and has revealed a new shaved hairstyle at the Ciutat Esportiva. Barcelona have shown Alba hard at work under new manager Ronald Koeman this week.



There’s also a reason for Alba’s new look. Eric Santos at AS reports the 31-year-old defender has undergone a hair transplant to “repopulate the front part of his hair.”

The treatment is increasingly popular with footballers. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has even opened his own hair transplant clinic in Madrid.

Koeman Warns Alba Told To Improve

Barcelona are set for plenty of changes ahead of the new season, but Koeman has told Alba he is needed for 2020-21. However, the Dutch coach has warned the defender he wants to see his “best version” next season, according to Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

The left-back was a regular in the starting XI last season under both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien but did attract criticism at times for his performances at the back for Barcelona.

Alba is one of several players over the age of 30 in the squad but only signed a contract renewal with the club last year that runs until the summer of 2024.

Alba to Face Competition?

Barcelona have been linked with making changes at left-back ahead of the new La Liga season. Junior Firpo, who has been Alba’s back-up, has been heavily linked with a move away after struggling to impress in his first season at the Camp Nou.

Manchester City left-back Angelino has emerged as a target for Barcelona after an impressive loan spell with Bundeslig side RB Leipzig, according to Ben Ransom at Sky Sports.

However, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has told Bild his side are “very confident” they can reach an agreement with Manchester City to keep hold of the 23-year-old.

