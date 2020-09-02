Lions-Bears Week 1 Line Sees Substantial Movement

The Detroit Lions open the season in just over a week, and already the focus has shifted from camp to their matchup with the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Months ago when the schedule was released, the Bears were seen to be an immediate narrow 1 point underdog to the Lions for their season opener, which is to say the game was a virtual toss up. Now that the season is inching closer, that line has only expanded in favor of the Detroit. It’s up to 2.5, and in at least one case 3 points.

Lions love: The Vegas line is moving up in favor of the Lions over the Bears in the opener. It's at 2.5, with one precinct favoring the Lions by 3. It opened eons ago with the Lions favored by 1.5. Will it go higher? Stay tuned. — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) September 1, 2020

That’s still a fairly close margin overall, but the shift seems to indicate some bettors having confidence in the Lions to start the season. They have been looked at as a potential dark horse team in circles this season. Additionally, there’s big questions over who the Bears will start at quarterback, and if running back David Montgomery will be completely healthy by game time. Chicago swept the Lions last season, winning on Thanksgiving Day and also earlier in the season. Notably, the matchups came when Detroit was missing multiple players to injury, which provided the Bears a major advantage in each game.

Right now, there might be more skepticism with the Bears than the Lions which might help them look like favorites.

Lions 2020 Roster

The Lions spent much of the offseason trying to improve some deficiencies on their defense and offense. In free agency, the team signed names such as cornerback Desmond Trufant, linebacker Jamie Collins and linemen Danny Shelton and Nick Williams while trading for safety Duron Harmon. They also signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the offensive line and Chase Daniel to back up the quarterback spot, and made key depth signings such as safety Jayron Kearse and cornerbacks Tony McRae and Darryl Roberts. The Lions said goodbye to a few former mainstays in free agency like offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and punter Sam Martin while trading former franchise star Darius Slay.

When the draft came along, the Lions were also very active. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell were all added to the mix. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

As a whole, there have been enough changes to think that the team has beefed up enough in key spots to contend. The roster is fairly balanced, and is looking much deeper on defense and offense in some very key places.

Lions 2020 Schedule

Detroit finished in last in 2019, meaning they once again had to play a last place schedule which many rate as easier. The Lions have been no stranger to playing a last place schedule lately. Just this season it happened for the team after they went 6-10 in 2018. Prior to that, the Lions had played a much better schedule given their higher finish from 2017, but were not able to capitalize. Detroit has found life just as difficult with an easier schedule, and will once again have that to deal with in 2020.

How are they expected to fare this year? Many see the Lions as a potential under the radar fit to win the NFC North this coming season or contend for a playoff spot. They will now put their roster to the test this coming season to see how they finish.

With all eyes now on Week 1, it will be interesting to see where the line moves in the coming days.

