Lions Injury Report Week 1: Big Name Starters Limited in Practice

The Detroit Lions are now setting their sights on a duel with the Chicago Bears to start the 2020 season, and will have plenty of dinged up bodies to deal with to start off the week.

Detroit’s first injury report is in, and it’s a doozy from the perspective of the names on it that are dealing with something and rotating in and out of practice. While the smaller names have missed time to start the week, plenty of bigger ones are dealing with something as the focus shifts to the 2020 season.

How does Detroit’s injury report look this week? Here’s an early look at how it stacks up.

Hunter Bryant, TE

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Detroit’s undrafted free agent tight end was said to not be doing much in practice at all, and that probably means he is a lock to sit this week. Bryant is an excellent pass catcher and is another weapon that can be used to stretch the field, so to that end he would be missed for the Lions.

C.J. Moore, S

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Moore, a special teams ace, is looking like a lock to sit down this week as well barring any type of late development with a hamstring issue. Detroit has good depth at safety so they could account for the loss of Moore, but they’re also missing Jayron Kearse due to suspension, so they are thin a bit on the back end. Moore will have to hope the depth shines through and picks him up this weekend.

Danny Amendola, WR

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Amendola is one of a pair of Detroit pass catchers to be featured on this list this week, but the smart money is him being able to rebound and play a big role for the Lions out of the slot this weekend. Typically, Amendola is a gritty competitor so don’t bet on this keeping him down for long.

Da’Shawn Hand, DT

Wednesday: Limited (Groin)

Hand has struggled with the injury bug throughout his Detroit career so the hope is that he can get over the groin injury which is nagging him in time to play this week. He is important in the middle of the Detroit line and the team could use him up front at the tackle spot to snuff out the Bears’ offense.

Julian Okwara, DE

Wednesday: Limited (Knee)

Detroit didn’t add much to the pass rush this offseason, but they did snag Okwara in the draft. If there was one knock on him coming out of Notre Dame, it was health. Can he get over this knee ailment in time to be a big difference maker up front in his first NFL game? That’s the hope for the Lions.

Darryl Roberts, CB

Wednesday: Limited (Groin)

Another groin injury slows down Roberts, who figures to be a big depth piece for the team this season. If the Lions can’t go with Roberts this week, they could remain in alright shape on the back end, but his availability will be a big help to the team for fortifying the back end.

D’Andre Swift, RB

Wednesday: Limited (Hip)

Swift has been in and out of practice for weeks at running back, and the good news is that he is at least on the field. Smart money remains on him playing and playing a role, and even if he can’t, Detroit now has Adrian Peterson to rely on for depth. Still, it would be nice for the team to dust off their new toy right off the bat Week 1. This hip injury may put the breaks on that excitement slightly.

Kenny Golladay, WR

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Golladay is a significant case for the Lions to watch considering his big play potential. Anything slowing down a wideout is bad news, and a hamstring can be a nagging injury even when not serious. The hope is that Golladay can turn things around in time to play a big role. It would likely take a lot for him to miss this week.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, T

Wednesday: Limited (Foot)

Vaitai being dinged up isn’t great news for the Lions considering the fact that they need to be able to protect the pocket off the edges, so this will be a big case to watch this week. Even if Vaitai plays, will he be healthy enough to impact the outcome in a positive way? This is a big one for Detroit to monitor this weekend.

