Lions Injury Report Week 2: Key Defender Back Practicing in Full

The Detroit Lions have started the 2020 season much like they finished 2019 considering all the frustrating injury problems they’ve been forced to endure.

News remained murky as the Lions have opened another week of practice, but a positive has been able to shine through the dark clouds as it relates to the status of one of Detroit’s most important rookie pieces. Even in spite of that, though, others remain out and the team’s overall depth will be challenged.

How is the report shaping up this week? Here’s a look at the statuses thus far.

Hunter Bryant, TE

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Detroit’s undrafted free agent tight end was said to not be doing much in practice at all again this week, and that probably means he is a lock to sit this week. Bryant is an excellent pass catcher and is another weapon that can be used to stretch the field, so to that end he would be missed for the Lions.

C.J. Moore, S

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Moore, a special teams ace, is looking like he might be able to return this week off a hamstring issue. Detroit has good depth at safety so they could account for the loss of Moore, but they’re also missing Jayron Kearse again due to suspension, so they are thin a bit on the back end. If Moore could continue to get healthy, that would be good news for Detroit’s special teams as well as their defense.

Kenny Golladay, WR

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Golladay is a significant case for the Lions to watch considering his big play potential, and him being out again to start a new week is another dose of tough news. Anything slowing down a wideout is bad news, and a hamstring can be a nagging injury even when not serious. The hope is that Golladay can turn things around in time to play a big role if he sits down this week in practice. The hope is that he can return later in the week to look like a better chance of playing.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, T

Wednesday: Out (Foot)

Vaitai being dinged up again after missing Week 1 isn’t great news for the Lions considering the fact that they need to be able to protect the pocket off the edges, so this will be a big case to watch this week. Even if Vaitai plays, will he be healthy enough to impact the outcome in a positive way? This is a big one for Detroit to monitor again this weekend. The Lions need to see Vaitai come back healthy, but so far, he hasn’t been able to shake this early injury. Not good for a big signing.

Jeff Okudah, CB

Wednesday: Full (Hamstring)

The best news for the Lions to start the week comes from Okudah being a full go to start the week. It’s likely the Lions are going to be cautious as well as it relates to Okudah’s health and that is a big reason he sat Week 1. Now, though, given the team’s depth problems, Okudah needs to play and play a huge role for Detroit this week. It’s good to see him healthy after missing the action.

Darryl Roberts, CB

Wednesday: Out (Calf)

Last week it was a groin injury and now it’s a calf slowing down Roberts, who figures to be a big depth piece for the team this season given the role he already played Week 1. If the Lions can’t go with Roberts this week, they might be facing a depth crisis on the back end. His availability will be a big help to the team for fortifying the back end.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Trufant was lost in the game last week, something which changed the flow of things on the Detroit end. Word is the injury is not serious and Trufant could even play. If that’s the case it seems to be a game time decision given he sits out of practice to start the week.

Jason Cabinda, LB/FB

Wednesday: Limited (Ankle)

Detroit’s fullback has landed on the report with an ankle injury, and the team is already thin at the position so they could ill-afford another setback for their ground game.

Nick Williams, DT

Wednesday: Limited (Shoulder)

Detroit’s new defensive lineman is limited this week by a shoulder injury. The hope is Williams can go given Detroit’s need for a consistent pass rush up front and Williams’ abilities in the middle of the line.

