Matt Ryan Jumps Broncos Legend in All-Time Passing Yardage

The Falcons got rocked by the Seahawks on Sunday but Atlanta’s QB1 Matt Ryan still managed to reach a new mark.

Matty Ice passed John Elway for 9th all-time in passing yardage in NFL history with an 18-yard pass to Julio Jones in the fourth quarter. Losing 38-25 to Seattle probably wasn’t the best way to surpass one of football’s greatest quarterbacks.

On that last drive, #MattyIce❄️ passed John Elway to move into 9th place all-time on the NFL passing list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 13, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Two Different Eras

While Elway and Ryan played during two different times, they both managed to have striking numbers across the boards despite the rest of the team’s lack of effort.

It took a long time for Elway and Denver to get to the Super Bowl and actually win. And it’s taken plenty of time for Ryan and his guys to even make it to the playoffs. It just goes to show that ring or now, a quarterback can still be great.

During the 2019 season, Ryan jumped into the top 10 on the NFL’s all-time passing list moving past Famer Warren Moon, and he just kept on jumping up from there.

Standing at No. 8 on the list is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben entered the 2020 season with 56,545 passing yards.

It’ll be a miracle if Ryan catches Roethlisberger this season so he’ll probably stay at No. 9.

Having nine straight 4,000-yard seasons, the longest active streak in the NFL, Ryan should only continue to path his way into Canton.

No Ring, No Credibility?

Since Ryan doesn’t have a ring, he doesn’t get the same respect as other NFL Qb’s of his time do. You won’t find him in the top rankings of NFL QB’s. He also keeps to himself, he always has— very humble and doesn’t ask for attention.

Ryan has only missed 3 games since entering the league. The last game he missed was with an ankle sprain during the 2019 season against the Seahawks. Up until then, he hadn’t missed a game since 2009 and was on a 151 regular-season game streak of starts, marking the fifth-longest streak for the position in NFL.

Only 10 QB’s in ALL of NFL history have 50,000 passing yards and Ryan is one of them. He also is tied for the most comebacks in the fourth quarter. Ryan may have only won NFL MVP once in 2016, but he’s been selected for the Pro Bowl four times. Derek Carr hasn’t even been selected as many times and Eli Manning has the same as Ryan.

Ryan Takes The Blame

Aside from Dan Quinn, Ryan unknowingly takes the blame by fans and the media for the Falcons not having a Super Bowl win. Those who blame him simply don’t know how much value he actually brings to the table for the Falcons.

He has been extremely fortunate to play with some of the most talented receivers over the years such as; Roddy White, Julio Jones, and Tony Gonzalez. But, he still had to get them the ball and they still had to do their part. Not to mention the defense who has been ranked poorly for too long.

Hopefully, Ryan can get the rest of the team on the same level as him this season.

READ NEXT: Falcons HC Dan Quinn Has Hottest Seat in NFL