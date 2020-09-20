Matthew Wolff’s Girlfriend Kim Lloyd Is a Major Foodie

While Matthew Wolff is taking the PGA Tour by storm, his girlfriend Kim Lloyd loves teaching people about food and fitness. Lloyd runs an Instagram account dedicated to food called It’s the Real Fit Shady. She describes the page as “a diary of my (mostly) healthy creations.” One of Lloyd’s recent posts features a recipe for a breakfast taco.

“A PERFECT breakfast taco 🌮 leftover fajita veggies, a scrambled egg, sour cream, homemade pico, avocado slices, and of course a toasted tortilla *chefs kiss*,” Lloyd noted.

Lloyd’s recent posts include tips to make pasta, pesto flatbread, salads and a homemade Chipotle bowl. Whatever the recipe, Lloyd is sure to make her followers hungry with each new post. Here is a look at one of Lloyd’s tasty food recommendations.

Wolff Calls Lloyd His Best Friend

Wolff referred to Lloyd as his “best friend” in an Instagram post wishing her a happy birthday. Both Wolff and Lloyd were decked out in Oklahoma State gear in the photo.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend!❤️,” Wolff noted. “Wouldn’t have thought I’d find someone who’d put up with me! See you under the palms soon babe.”

As the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in April, Lloyd returned the favor by calling the golfer her best friend as well.

“One whole year with my best friend… So many spontaneous adventures, trips, and staycations 💕 Cant wait to do it all again 🥂 I love you @matthew_wolff5 !!!” Lloyd said in the Instagram post.

Wolff Is in Contention to be the Youngest Major Champion Since Tiger Woods Won the 1997 Masters

Wolff headed into the final day of the 2020 U.S. Open atop the leaderboard with a chance to make a bit of history. At 21 years old, Wolff has an opportunity to be the youngest major champion since Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters, per Yahoo Sports. After a great start, Wolff sounded confident in his ability to notch a major win.

“I feel like I’m ready to win out here and win a major,” Wolff said, per Yahoo Sports. “…I feel like my game sets up for hard golf courses. I have speed coming out of the rough when it’s deep. My putting feels like the best it has ever been.

Wolff’s Agent Is Battling Stomach Cancer

Wolff has a bigger purpose that he is playing for as the golfer revealed his agent is battling stomach cancer. He added that his agent does not want to make a big deal about his condiction, but Wolff feels the additional motivation to bring home his first major.

“I’ve been thinking about him a lot out there,” Wolff explained to CNN. “He doesn’t want anyone to feel bad for him, but like I said, it just puts things in perspective. And I’m going to go out there, try to make him proud and go have a good time.”

