UFC’s Nate Diaz Challenged: ‘I’ll Take His Life’

The star of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 11, No. 2 ranked welterweight Colby Covington, took aim at multiple fighters, including Nate Diaz. “Chaos” defeated former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley by fifth-round TKO in the main event of the UFC’s September 19 card.

He put on a solid, dominant performance and the fight was called off after Woodley sustained a rib injury. After he exited the Octagon as the victor, Chaos used the platform to make a political statement, as well as to call out multiple fighters, including welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal. He also took aim at Diaz.

Chaos has spoken about fighting Diaz multiple times in the past and on Saturday night, he said he would “take his life” should they fight.

“I signed to fight him in Madison Square Garden two years ago and you know, he was going to sign and then he backed out last minute,” Covington said during a post-fight press conference. “So, that’s an easy money paycheck. Nate Diaz is on that soy boy diet in California. He knows who the king of the west coast is — I’m a kid from Oregon, a small town in Oregon living the American dream. So, he doesn’t want to mess with me because he knows I’ll take his life inside that Octagon and he’ll never be the same person again.”

Covington also took aim at Diaz’s older brother, Nick Diaz. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nick is planning to return to the Octagon in early 2021 and is eyeing the welterweight division.

Chaos said, “I would love to fight Nick. He’s a high-pressure fighter, I’d love to fight him. It would be an easy fight. I’d definitely retire him, just like I retired Tyron Woodley tonight and Nick Diaz would never fight again, I promise you, after I got done with him.”

Covington Says He ‘Wants to See Jorge Masvidal in That Octagon’

There were two names that were on Covington’s tongue more than any others on Saturday night, Usman and Masvidal. Usman has been linked to No. 1 ranked Gilbert Burns for his next title defense and the bout will likely take place in late 2020.

According to multiple reports, Masvidal is in talks to fight Diaz in a rematch. The two fought in November 2019 with “Gamebred” defeating Diaz by doctor’s stoppage before the start of the fourth round. Covington would like to fight both men.

And if a fight doesn’t pan out between Masvidal and Diaz, a bout against Covington could serve as a title eliminator match to determine who could challenge for the welterweight strap after Burns.

Masvidal and Covington are former training partners out of American Top Team in Florida and they are now bitter rivals. During Saturday night’s press conference, Covington said, “He needs to come see me for all the talking he’s done. Come see if he can walk the walk. I talk the talk, I walk the walk. I want to see Jorge Masvidal in that Octagon.”

Covington Would Fight Masvidal Next If He Isn’t Given a Title Shot

Covington fought Usman for the welterweight title in December 2019 and lost the fight by fifth-round TKO. However, Chaos has long protested the stoppage, saying that it shouldn’t have been stopped as he was able to continue to fight.

When asked if he would take a fight with Masvidal instead of waiting for a title fight against Usman, Chaos said, “Well yeah. If I’m not getting my title shot, which I deserve more than anybody. That last fight, there was so much controversy. It was a terrible stoppage. Everybody knew I was still in the fight, [I] stood right up and protested right away.”

He continued, “The fake nut shot. I kicked him in the liver, he was ready to quit. The fake eye poke. Just all the bulls***. I want to see a fair fight and that’s what I deserve, a fair title fight. And if I can’t get the fair title fight, I want the best friends turned enemies fight with Jorge Masvidal, ‘Street Judas.'”

