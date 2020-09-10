Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes & Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Are Planning a Wedding

Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews now both have rings. The Chiefs quarterback used the team’s Super Bowl ring ceremony night to propose to Matthews just weeks before the start of the NFL season.

Mahomes took to Instagram to announce the good news simply captioning the couple’s engagement photos with “#RingSZN”. The star quarterback posted photos with Matthews from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium. Matthews posted a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating the night.

“9.1.2020❤️ On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Matthews noted. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

The couple has yet to announce a wedding date, but we can probably rule out a fall celebration as Mahomes .is usually a little busy.

Mahomes ‘Put So Much Thought’ Into His Proposal

Matthews was so touched by the evening that she posted another message a day later. Mahomes’ fiancee posted photos from their dinner praising the quarterback for putting “so much thought” into the proposal.

“He put so much thought into this special day & Im just still in awe of how perfect it was😭💞,” Matthews explained on Instagram. “Love you forever ❤️.”

Matthews’ Engagement Ring Is Worth an Estimated $350,000 to $800,000

The future Mrs. Mahomes got her ring the same night her MVP fiancee got his 👀 pic.twitter.com/GNkyqgzYqh — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) September 2, 2020

Mahomes spared no expense when it came to Matthews’ engagement ring. Brilliant Earth’s senior vice president Kathryn Money told Life and Style that Matthews’ ring looks to be worth between $350,000 to $800,000.

“Brittany’s stunning and trendy engagement ring from Patrick appears to feature an estimated 8 to 10-carat emerald cut diamond, set on a white gold or platinum diamond-adorned double band,” Money noted.

Mahomes & Matthews Are High School Sweethearts

Mahomes had no problem footing the bill as the quarterback signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs over an eventful offseason. Matthews has been by Mahomes’ side long before he was an NFL superstar as the two are high school sweethearts.

Like Mahomes, Matthews is also an athlete playing college soccer at UT-Tyler while her other half was lighting up Big 12 defenses at Texas Tech. Matthews went on to play professional soccer in Iceland before starting her own personal training business called Brittany Lynne Fitness. As she explained on her company’s website, Matthews began to realize she was more passionate about training than playing soccer.

“By the end of my first season, I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field,” Matthews said. “Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level.”

