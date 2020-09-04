USA Coach Tips Christian Pulisic for Future Move to Barcelona

USA coach Greg Berhalter says Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is good enough to play for a host of Europe’s top clubs including Barcelona.

Berhalter told Aline Häger at Sport Bild that the 21-year-old has proved his quality during his time at the Premier League and believes that if he maintains that level he can go on to bigger things.

“Pulisic is a leader at Chelsea at 21. It doesn’t happen that often that a player from the Bundesliga goes to a top club in England and immediately convinces there. Christian quickly got used to the speed and the more physical style of playing in England. He is a role model for all other US players in the Bundesliga whose goal is the Premier League. “Christian is perfect for Chelsea. All dangerous offensive actions run through him, he shines as a goalscorer and as a preparer. If Christian maintains this level, he can also play for the biggest clubs in the world like Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid without any problems.”

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2019. The USMNT star scored 13 goals in his debut season with the Blues and has quickly become a key player for the London club.

Chelsea Spend Big Over the Summer

Pulisic’s Chelsea side finished the 2019-20 campaign in fourth place in the Premier League but have since invested heavily to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

A deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech was agreed in February, striker Timo Werner has arrived from RB Leipzig, while center-back Thiago Silva has moved on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues have also signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, French defender Malang Sarr and are closing in on a deal for highly-rated Germany international Kai Havertz.

ℹ️ Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea. This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership. pic.twitter.com/pjeAX7Aoe8 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) September 4, 2020

The transfers mean Frank Lampard’s side look set to seriously challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title in 2020-21 and will also be aiming to make an impact in the Champions League.

Pulisic and Havertz to Battle for No.10 Shirt?

The arrival of Havertz means there will also be plenty of competition for the vacant No. 10 shirt at Chelsea for next season. Pulisic wore 22 in his first campaign but had been expected to change and take Eden Hazard’s old squad number.

Yet Havertz may also fancy taking the No. 10 after he seals his switch to Stamford Bridge. The German wore No. 20 at Leverkusen but has worn the number previously in his career.

There have been some clues about squad numbers in Chelsea’s pre-season friendlies ahead of the big kick-off. Werner wore the No. 11 against Brighton & Hove Albion, while Ziyech took Pulisic’s No. 22 suggesting the USA star is set for a change.

