Gus Edwards Makes Promise to Ravens’ Offense

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best ground games in the entire NFL, and have only added to it in recent months.

Now that J.K. Dobbins is in the mix and the team still has Mark Ingram, will there be enough carries to go around for Gus Edwards? Many aren’t sure if the Ravens runner will be the odd man out or not when the season gets going, but to his credit, Edwards isn’t worrying about that.

As he recently told the media, he can guarantee he will be ready to go when he sees his opportunity come and his number gets called. The reason? Edwards knows there are still tons of carries for him to grab within the offense.

"There's a lot of carries to go around. I have to be ready when my number is called." @GodsGiftGus13 pic.twitter.com/JG6gtKVy7U — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2020

“There’s also a lot of carries to go around. My job will be to make sure I’m ready when the opportunity presents itself and my number’s called upon. That’s something I’m going to be ready for.”

As for the running back room as a whole, Edwards isn’t worried about the group remaining close this season. He thinks competition helps forge that, and also knows the group bonds as a team in several ways.

Many players at skill positions, when faced with a similar situation, could demand a trade or become a distraction. Credit to Edwards for refusing to let this happen and remaining a major leader for the team heading into 2020.

Gus Edwards Called Ravens Trade Candidate

Recently, Pro Football Focus writer Andrew Erickson put together a piece on the players most likely to be trade bait for every team. Erickson had running back Gus Edwards as the pick for the Ravens, due in large part to the relative strength of his team’s backfield.

Erickson wrote:

“Edwards rushed for 5.3 yards per carry and 3.4 yards after contact per carry in 2019, which ranked second and seventh, respectively, among running backs with at least 100 carries in 2019. He has been nothing but an efficient rusher in his two years with Baltimore, earning PFF’s 13th-highest grade as a rusher (83.4) among running backs with at least 200 carries. In his one start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Edwards rushed for 130 yards on 21 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per carry and 5.6 yards per carry after contact. Entering the 2020 season, Edwards could potentially be the odd man out in a running back room that includes starter Mark Ingram II, rookie J.K. Dobbins and second-year player Justice Hill. Edwards adds zero value in the passing game, with just nine receptions in his two-year career, so the Ravens could easily decide to move on from him in favor of getting Dobbins more involved.”

Dobbins is the big variable here, and he is expected to be one of the top rookies in the league toting the rock this year. If things play out that way, Edwards may lose carries and the team might have no chance but to deal him.

The other scenario? The Ravens are good and simply hang on to everyone. This seems more likely to be the case, but if there was a player who could get moved, Edwards would seem to be one to watch.

Gus Edwards Stats

Edwards has been a very productive member of the Ravens since 2018. He’s rushed for 1,429 yards and 4 touchdowns thus far in his career. He hasn’t been nearly as prolific catching the ball as running the ball, with only 65 receiving yards as a member of the team.

A former runner for Miami and Rutgers in college, Edwards has been a tough runner early in his time in the league and a player some might describe as a bowling ball to bring down. To that end, he figures to be an asset for the offense.

