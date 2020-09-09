Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Sets Sights on Super Bowl, MVP Award

Sometimes, the best way to treat a goal is to try and speak it into existence. That’s what Lamar Jackson plans to do during the 2020 season.

Jackson has been clear that his goals for the Baltimore Ravens now involve the Super Bowl, and that’s true even as it relates to his chance at personal glory as well. In fact, Jackson wants to make some NFL history and become the third player to win the MVP award, then win the Super Bowl the next year. If he does, he could join Patrick Mahomes.

As Jackson admitted to the media, he knew Mahomes had accomplished the feat, but he didn’t know he had the chance to be No. 3. The hope is he can push forward and get this done.

"Hopefully the third one will be me."@Lj_era8 on previous MVPs winning the Super Bowl the following year: pic.twitter.com/q0L4jkl9wu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2020

Jackson said:

“I didn’t know the past 2 MVP’s (have become Super Bowl champions). I knew about the last one, but hopefully the third one will be me.”

This goal is something to be admired for Jackson, and it’s something he can get done if he remains consistent and is able to have a similar season to last year.

Ravens Cornerback Predicts Another Lamar Jackson MVP

Could Jackson go back to back with the MVP award? That’s exactly what cornerback Marlon Humphrey sees happening. The reason? Nobody can put any type of limit on the things Jackson can do on the football field. In a recent meeting with reporters, Humphrey was asked what type of season

"@Lj_era8 could go MVP two times in a row. To put a ceiling on him? I don't think there is one." @marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/uUMGm5X50Q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2020

Humphrey said:

“He knows. He could go MVP 2 times in a row. There’s no telling what he could do. To put a ceiling on him, I don’t think there is one.”

Back to back MVP awards is something that’s only been done a few times in NFL history by special quarterbacks. Joe Montana did it in 1989 and 1990, Brett Favre won 3 in a row between 1995-1997 and Peyton Manning did it a pair of times in 2003 and 2004 and once again in 2008 and 2009. For Jackson to join that company would be a huge feather in his football cap.

Certainly, the mold was broken when Jackson was created, so as Humphrey hints, anything is possible.

Lamar Jackson Clear on Super Bowl Goal

Recently, Jackson was on ESPN explaining what he feels about his career trajectory and what there is left for him to do in the league. Obviously, there’s plenty on the list, but high on it for Jackson seems to be achieving Super Bowl glory, something he’s watched Patrick Mahomes do this season that likely helped him secure the richest contract in NFL history.

As Jackson said shown by BaltimoreRavens.com, the next step for him is simply to win on the biggest stage of them all, no questions asked.

"I gotta win a Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/clKPw3c6Dz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 14, 2020

Jackson said:

“I gotta win a Super Bowl, I gotta get me where he’s at,” Jackson said on the telecast regarding what he has to do in order to get paid. “It’s a crazy number, nobody has ever dreamed about that. They’ve probably dreamed about it but no one expected that, especially half a million dollars but he deserves it.”

Whether Jackson deserves it or not is a current matter of great debate and public discourse but it’s clear that the quarterback is motivated to prove in the future that he deserves it by winning the biggest trophy of them all. Whether his motivations be money or personal desire for glory, give Jackson credit for outlining what he has to do and going after it.

