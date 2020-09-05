San Francisco 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster Officially Unveiled

After an offseason of uncertainty, the San Francisco 49ers initial roster is finally set.

An injury wave, new free agent signings and blockbuster additions like first-round picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk have the 49ers looking a bit different than they did in their 2019 campaign to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco will hope that the influx of talent will outweigh departures like DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders, but until the season officially kicks off next week, all the 49ers and its fans can do is take in the 2020 roster.

Die-hard Niners fan with something to say? Join our community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook!

Quarterback (3)

Jimmy Garoppolo

Nick Mullens

C.J. Beathard

Not a lot of surprise or flash in the fact that the team brought all three QBs back for the final roster. Both Mullens and Beathard know the system and have proven to be adequate as backups.

Running Back (4)

Raheem Mostert

Tevin Coleman

Jerick McKinnon

Jeff Wilson Jr.

The four returning vets get the roster nod, which is probably the best case for the 49ers. San Francisco relies on having a diverse backfield, and they have it with the current crew.

Should one go down, expect JaMycal Hasty to be called up from the practice squad.

Wide Receivers (6)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Kendrick Bourne

Trent Taylor

Richie James Jr.

Dante Pettis

The most competitive spot on the roster ends with six options, all with something a little different. When fully healthy, Samuel and Aiyuk ought to be the No. 1 and No. 2 with Bourne as the next option on the outside.

Taylor will be the first in line for snaps at the slot. James and Pettis will get utilized, but the amount will depend on how quickly Aiyuk returns and how effective the rookie is.

Tight Ends (4)

George Kittle

Jordan Reed

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

Like the running back position, head coach Kyle Shanahan utilizes a wide variety of schemes and requires a deep variety at the tight end position.

Kittle can do it all, as can Reed, but their No. 1 priority will be making catches. Woerner and Dwelley will be utilized as blocker primarily, but it will be fun to see how Shanahan utilizes them in the passing game.

Offensive Line (9)

LT Trent Williams

LT Justin Skule

LG Laken Tomlinson

C Weston Richburg (PUP)

C Ben Garland

RG Daniel Brunskill

RG Tom Compton

RT Mike McGlinchey

RT Colton McKivitz

Nothing unexpected on the offensive line, as the 49ers elected to go for a fairly standard 9 offensive lineman.

With Richburg out for the first six weeks of the season, the team will hope for Ben Garland to recover in time for Week 1, but the rest of the offensive line is healthy and good to go.

Defensive Line (9)

DE Dee Ford

DE Nick Bosa

DE Kerry Hyder

DL Arik Armstead

DT Javon Kinlaw

DT D.J. Jones

DL Solomon Thomas

DL Kentavius Street

DT Kevin Givens

Arguably the deepest part of the team, the 49ers boast a ferocious starting group of Ford, Bosa, Armstead, Kinlaw and Thomas.

Givens makes the roster after an impressive camp, a bit out of left-field, but earned.

Linebackers (6)

Fred Warner (Reserve/COVID-19)

Kwon Alexander

Dre Greenlaw

Mark Nzeocha

Azeez Al-Shaair

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

There’s technically six linebackers here, due to Warner being on the COVID-19 list. When he’s officially cleared to come back, the team will hit the limit of 53, whereas they are currently rolling with 52 players, likely meaning the LB ought to be back fairly soon.

A strong starting three of Warner, Greenlaw and Alexander are backed up by Al-Shaair and Nzeocha, who have both done solid in limited chances.

Defensive Backs (9)

CB Richard Sherman

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB Jason Verrett

CB K’Waun Williams

FS Jimmie Ward

SS Jaquiski Tartt

S Marcell Harris

S Tarvarius Moore

No surprises in the secondary either, although Verrett wasn’t necessarily a lock this time a few months back. But the vet’s training camp impressed to say the least, and he may get a starting nod over Moseley if he recovers quickly from his hamstring injury.

Special Teams (3)

K Robbie Gould

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Kyle Nelson

The 49ers return the usual suspects on special teams, after an impressive year from Gould and Wishnowsky.

READ NEXT: 49ers Restructure Star’s Contract to Create Massive Cap Space

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the NFL for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, Mont. Reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier and join our 49ers community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook.