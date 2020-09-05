UFC Fighter: ‘I Was Sexually Assaulted’

A UFC fighter revealed via social media on Saturday that he had been sexually abused as a child by an adult man. Jared “Flash” Gordan is a 31-year-old American UFC bantamweight fighter. Gordan shared the stunning news via his social media accounts.

Gordan posted:

“I was sexually assaulted by a man at the age of 9. Full on rape. I had to perform oral, and anal sex on a man. I had no idea what was happening. I thought I did something wrong, like I was being punished for something. To this day I can still feel, and remember the smells and tastes. This ruined my life, at that moment my life took a completely different path then the one I was on. I know it turned me into a hateful person. It made me violent and eventually led me to drugs and alcohol. I vowed I would kill this person when I got older. Luckily this person was eventually caught in a child pornography ring and had other charges brought against him which landed him in prison. This is the most bizarre shit I have ever seen. If you’re down with this get the fuck out of my way. No way in the world can a minor give consent or ever understand sex. I don’t even know what else to say…”

Stunning Admission Prompted by Controversial Bill in California

Gordan’s social media post about his childhood trauma was prompted by the fighter reading a news story that indicated a controversial bill had been passed and was headed to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk in California.

That bill, SB 145, was described by Heavy’s Jordan Houston, as a bill designed “to end discrimination against California’s LGBTQ youth.”

In short, the bill’s supporters say signing the bill into law would provide for the same treatment of LGBTQ adolescents as their heterosexual counterparts surrounding sexual offense laws in the state.

Per USA Today, “SB-145 changes the law to allow judges the same level of discretion over whether certain people must register as sex offenders for consensual anal and oral sex as they already have for consensual penile-vaginal sex.”

Per that same report:

Before SB-145, an 18-year-old male convicted of having oral or anal sex with a 17-year-old male would be required to register as a sex offender, while a 24-year-old male convicted of having penile-vaginal sex with a 15-year-old female would not be automatically required to register – it would be left up to the judge.

Regardless, Gordan’s emotional response to the news of the bill revealed some extremely personal and gritty details about the fighter’s own childhood experiences as well as the sexual abuse that massively impacted his life in a negative way.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: PFL CEO on UFC: ‘Room for More Than One Leader’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel