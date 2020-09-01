Joe Rogan: ‘F***, I’m Tearing Up’ [WATCH]

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was brought to tears by a tragic loss during a recent podcast interview. Rogan shed those tears in response to the sudden death of actor Chadwick Boseman of Marvel’s” Black Panther” fame. The 43-year-old died last week following a four-year battle with colon cancer, and Rogan became visibly upset as he tried to talk through his feelings.

“Oh f***, I’m tearing up,” Rogan said.

Rogan was making an appearance on the debut episode of Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith on SiriusXM. Smith is a former MMA fighter and ex-commentator for UFC and Bellator.

Rogan ended up shedding his tears as the popular podcasters discussed the recent tragedy.

Rogan: ‘Inspirational for So Many’

During the interview, Rogan tabbed Boseman as an inspirational figure for both himself and others.

“When you see a person who was inspirational for so many…that movie meant so much to people,” said Rogan (via MMA Mania). “It meant more to people than just a superhero movie because it was really the first all-black cast superhero movie. There’s such a disparity in terms of black superhero movies versus… there’s so many white superhero movies. That movie was a spectacular box-office success.”

Boseman’s life clearly had a major impact on Rogan and others.

Rogan: ‘What you Want From a Movie Star’

Boseman portrayed heroic figures in films, but Rogan suggested that the actor was also heroic in his own life.

“As a human being outside of the movie, to be this guy who embodies what you would want from a movie star and a guy in a position of prominence and a guy who has a voice, to see him die at 43 of cancer, none of us had any idea, it speaks to his character that he would suffer in silence like that,” Rogan said.

“He didn’t make a big deal out of trying to get through cancer.”

In addition to portraying the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman also famously portrayed Hall of Fame baseball player Jackie Robinson in 2013’s “42” and James Brown in 2014’s “Get On Up”.

Boseman’s Sudden Death Shocked Many

Boseman’s sudden death seemed to take the entire world by surprise, and it meant many people, including many from the UFC community, took to social media to share their heartfelt reactions to the news.

Rogan revealed to Smith that he also felt compelled to share his reaction to the news on social media, and added that it was something he didn’t do.

“Such a brilliant man, and a powerful speaker. The fact that he did so much WHILE he was privately fighting cancer is just stunning,” Rogan posted over the weekend.

Of course, Rogan wasn’t the only person from the UFC world to share his thoughts and feelings about the death of Boseman.

You can see more of those below.

