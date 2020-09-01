UFC Superstar Jon Jones Calls Out Fighter: ‘What’s More Exciting Than That?’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones called out current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on Monday for a superfight. Bones, who vacated his title earlier in August to move up to heavyweight, believes that Miocic should defend his title against him next instead of No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou.

Last week, Miocic expressed interest in wanting a “new challenge” instead of rematching Ngannou who he dominated in January 2018. Ngannou is on a four-fight win streak and is widely considered the next legitimate contender to Miocic’s throne. In an exclusive interview with Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson, Miocic confirmed that he would fight Ngannou next if that’s what the UFC wanted.

Jones feels there’s little upside to Miocic rematching Ngannou. Bones tweeted, “Stipe doesn’t want to fight Francis again because the first fight really wasn’t close.” The former light heavyweight champ continued, “Looking at it from Stipe’s point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win.”

Bones has a different idea in mind for Miocic. He suggested that the heavyweight champ fights him next instead of Ngannou. Jones tweeted, “Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that?”

Jones continued, “By the time he heals up my body weight should be right where it needs to be. This fight lines up perfectly.”

To Bones, fighting Miocic next “makes a lot of sense” for both him and Miocic. The match would likely be a blockbuster pay-per-view that would ensure a massive paycheck for both champions. Jones wrote, “Stipe versus Francis is high risk low reward. Stipe versus myself actually makes a lot of sense for both of us. Now you actually have a super fight. Stipe loses the fight is gone.”

